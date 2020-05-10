© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As we saw with the Allied Blockade of Greece beginning in 1941, bread prices rose by 89X and staples slowly disappeared across the country. We are beginning to see the same in the N. America as beef is at all time highs, unenviable or rationed. Don't kid yourself, limit one is rationing. Blistering cold Arctic fronts slamming the E.U and N. America the same week after crops have already emerged. Time for a pioneering lifestyle.