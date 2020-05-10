© Reuters/Fabrice Coffrini



"At the end of the month, my pockets are empty. We have to pay the bills, the insurance, everything. This is great, because there is food for a week, a week of relief...I don't know for next week."

More than 1,000 people queued up in Geneva to get free food parcels. The anti-coronavirus measures that have been in place since mid-March have taken a heavy toll on the country's poor.Hundreds of people turned out to get free food from charities in one of the world's leading financial centres, typically associated with wealth, on Saturday. As those gathered had to follow the social distancing rules,Those most eager to receive food assistance began lining up in a file starting as early as at 5:00 am, according to theassociation, the main organizer of the event.since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, head of the organization, Silvana Mastromatteo, told AFP.Ingrid Berala, a Geneva resident from Nicaragua told Reuters:While the Covid-19 situation in Switzerland has been slowly improving and the restrictions have been partially lifted, many businesses remain closed. The lockdown took an especially heavy toll on the undocumented migrants working part-time jobs.Miguel Martinez, an undocumented restaurant worker from Colombia told AFP, adding thatNow, the virus seems to be retreating, with the Alpine country currently having less than 2,300 infected.Globally, the disease has killed more than 270,000 people, while over 4 million have tested positive.