Compulsory DNRs for some elderly.

Biometric chips or bracelets to monitor whether or not you have permission to be outside your home or engage in work

Drone surveillance as normal.

Apps on your phone that can detect any breach of the self-isolation policy.

Huge new police powers of arrest and detention for anyone suspected of carrying the virus.

Suspension of elections for indefinite periods at government discretion

It should be obvious by now to anyone that the covid19 pandemic, whatever its origins, is being used to fast forward a "new normal" world of unparalleled government power, surveillance and curtailment of individual liberty.We are looking already at:And this is only the starter course. We can be pretty sure they are currently just easing us in. The real stuff will be rolling along in the next months or maybe years (depending on how quickly they feel able to get this on).Surely, you would think, any self-respecting alt-media person would be opposing this with everything they have while they still have a voice.Well, some of us are of course. And we're going to be posting links to other sites currently doing great work challenging this rollout.We've held off from confronting this for a while now. We figured people needed time to adjust or wake up to the reality of what was happening. It's shocking after all, and deeply disorienting, and different individuals need different amounts of time to get their bearings when something that shakes their worldview comes along.But adjustment time is long over by now.Let's also be clear, we're not condemning people for simply disagreeing with us. We expect disagreement on some issues. It's a source of strength for all of us.This is Labour activists who mere weeks ago were calling Boris Johnson a murderer and psychopath, now cheering as he is handed total control of their lives and their children's lives.This is something more than simple denial. It's - what?Are they simply paralysed with fear, either of the hyped-up virus, or the scary dystopia we are all suddenly inhabiting? Is it Stockholm Syndrome? Is it still possible some of them will wake up or unfreeze and see what is going on?Well, I guess we can't completely rule that out, can we, though I wouldn't want to make that claim about anyone.I mean you are not gonna get that coveted slot on RT or Buzzfeed by taking on this major 'new normal' narrative are you? So that's a factor potentially.You can see the appeal of just sitting on the fence and talking in vague terms about how this fascism malarkey is a bit worrying, but stopping short of actually condemning it. That way you keep the option open to be 'radical' again once it looks safe enough to do so, but also don't risk your comfy and lucrative relationship with the Establishment Left, who are all eagerly embracing the new age of mass incarceration and really want you to do the same.Easy to preach permanent lockdown and biometric implant slavery when you figure none of it will apply to you and your family, I suppose.All of these potential explanations may be the answer in some cases. And there could be a hundred other reasons besides.But, in the end, do the explanations really matter? Do they change anything? Excuse anything?Is there anything else to be said about that?And where do we go from here?