Killing the internet... to save the children?

A crisis of opportunity

Be careful what you wish for

Helen Buyniski

As the coronavirus epidemic monopolizes the attention of the American people, government is taking the opportunity to sneak through all manner of restrictive legislation, including a law that could end the internet as we know it.The ominously-named EARN IT Act (short for "Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act") that quietly debuted in the Senate earlier this month is a carefully crafted weapon for crushing encryption without explicitly banning, industry professionals have warned So are independent media producers, who fear their speech would be declared anathema.Platforms that persist in encrypting messages despite Barr's commission's heavy-handed "recommendations" could be sued out of existence over user-generated content, which they become liable for with section 230 gone. This ingenious model keeps encryption itself legal - a crucial loophole for government agencies that rely on encrypted messaging to keep their own secrets, well, secret.EARN IT is a nosy government agency's wet dream, but it does more than just make encryption financially impossible. The open-ended notion of "best practices" leaves room for law enforcement agencies on the commission to draft far-reaching rules regarding what content can be transmitted over the platforms they control.This isn't mere speculation. Present at the Senate hearing was the vice president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who called for online platforms to screen all content for "abusive" messages and be held legally responsible for any offending content.Nor is there anything in the bill to stop overzealous law enforcement from expanding the definition of "abusive" and actionable speech to include political views outside the mainstream. Indeed, similar outcomes have happened in Australia and New Zealand, whose governments (also members of the US-led Five Eyes intelligence consortium) have also adopted laws severely restricting internet freedom.The bill was introduced by Republican Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) and Democrat Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut). With 52 years in government between them, the pair have weathered enough crises to know that peak coronavirus hysteria was the ideal time to introduce their noxious bill.Even the Electronic Frontier Foundation, whose bread and butter is opposing laws like EARN IT, only rolled out its own warning a week after Graham had unveiled the measure in the Senate.It may have been former president Barack Obama's chief of staff Rahm Emanuel who advised his boss to "never let a good crisis go to waste," but the mantra has been embraced by both parties, in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic as ever.Bipartisan cooperation has flowered amidst the crisis, and not only in the bid to shut down the free internet that EARN IT represents. As average Americans fretted over whether to risk infection by going out to vote in primaries, lawmakers were quietly passing an extension to some of the most intrusive NSA surveillance programs, trumpeting the initiative as a victory for privacy while hoping no one would look closer. While the renewal bill reportedly took months to hammer out, the decision to bring it to a vote just four days before the controversial provisions were set to expire had more than a whiff of misdirection about it.While the anonymous sources cited by WaPo repeatedly insist the project is "not seeking to collect and maintain a database of Americans' whereabouts," the involvement of Google - currently expanding a coronavirus testing website that debuted this past weekend into a national system that requires users to create an ID (or use the Google account they use for everything else) - hints that it could easily become such a thing.One can certainly point out that China's (and Italy's, and France's) heavy-handed emergency measures, restricting citizens to their homes and (in the most extreme cases) sending tanks through the streets are saving lives.