covid 1984
Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org joins us to discuss the site's ongoing coverage of the corona crisis. From experts questioning the panic to death figure over-estimates to pushback against the new normal, today we highlight the work of those who are speaking truth to power on the defining event of our age . . . and point out those who are cheering on the out-of-control police state.


SHOW NOTES
Off-Guardian.org

12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic

10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic

8 MORE Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic

Covid19 Death Figures "A Substantial Over-Estimate

Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted

50 Headlines: Welcome to the "new normal"

Denmark Passes Law Enabling Forced Coronavirus Vaccinations

U.S. uses location data to track movements during coronavirus: report

South Korea is watching quarantined citizens with a smartphone app

Off-Guardian debates forced removal of infected with Moon of Alabama and Mark Sleboda

Swiss Propaganda Research site