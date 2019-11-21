© Reuters / Henry Nicholls / Carlo Allegri

The law is being thrown out the window at the behest of the growing mono-empire that is the USA — and it is so wrong.

In any sane universe, Julian Assange would be lauded as a hero of the people.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has condemned Swedish prosecutors who yesterday dropped a rape investigation into WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, saying the whole thing was "a complete bogus set-up" from the beginning.Waters told RT that the statement from Swedish prosecutors claiming that the evidence against Assange had "weakened" since 2010 was a "mealy-mouthed bunch of bullsh*t" and that there was "no evidence to support the idea that [Assange] injured anybody."It's partly because of this whole "set-up" that Assange is still suffering in London's Belmarsh Prison with no real process of law being followed, Waters said.The British rock 'n' roll legend said that Assange's continued detainment behind bars was "purely political" and that there is no question that he is a political prisoner who is being used as a "warning" to others who might be inclined to do real journalism.Assange is currently languishing in Belmarsh awaiting a hearing on extradition to the US, where he could face 175 years in prison for publishing leaked military documents and exposing war crimes. A London court ruled against the whistleblower in October after his lawyers sought to have the extradition hearing delayed.