© AFP / Martin BERNETTI

If most rockstars performed one of their iconic hits outside the British Home Office, the media would lap it up. Not so, if the star is Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and he sings for jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.A Google News search finds coverage from the World Socialist Web Site, the Irish Examiner, Ecuador-based Telesur, and some Turkish outlets, as well as RT and Sputnik - but nothing from any major British newspaper or broadcaster.The silence did not go unnoticed by Assange supporters on social media.Another tweeter cited the lack of coverage in the Guardian as "more evidence that it's just a propaganda mouthpiece for British Intelligence."Waters himself slammed Branson's 'Venezuela Aid Live' show at the time - and it later emerged that millions raised for "freedom and democracy" was guzzled up in Colombia by aides for US-backed coup leader Juan Guaido.Assange was jailed in April for violating UK bail conditions and fleeing into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he spent seven years under asylum, fearing extradition for exposing US government secrets.Waters was joined at Monday's demonstration by award-winning journalist John Pilger, who after a recent visit to the maximum security Belmarsh Prison said that the whistleblower's "psychological torture is unabated."