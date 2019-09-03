© Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS / Lexie Harrison-Cripps

Watch rock 'n' roll legend and Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters perform his hit track 'Wish You Were Here' outside the UK Home Office, during a rally in honor of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.Taking a makeshift stage right outside the British interior ministry office, the rocker's performance is intended as a message of solidarity with Assange, who was arrested in April and now faces extradition to the United States. A long-standing supporter of Assange and WikiLeaks, Waters said he was "ashamed to be an Englishman" following the transparency activist's arrest.Award-winning journalist and filmmaker John Pilger also took the stage to speak out on behalf of Assange. Pilger, who recently visited the anti-secrecy campaigner in London's Belmarsh Prison, says Assange is undergoing psychological torture.Assange was jailed for violating bail conditions in the UK after spending some seven years under asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He is wanted in the US for his role in a series of leaks in 2010, in which whistleblower Chelsea Manning passed thousands of classified military documents and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks.