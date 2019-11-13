© (L) REUTERS/Manuel Claure; (R) Reuters / Piroschka van de Wouw

Bolivian President Evo"Evo Morales, if you see this, more power to you. I hope your exile is short, your people need you." Waters said in the video posted online, adding that the socialist leader had done a "great job" as the country's first indigenous leader.the rock 'n' roll legend said."You have right and history on your side and the sooner you are able to come home to your beloved Bolivia, the better it would be for the people and for you... but also for the rest of us."Waters said he was not a religious man, but if he were, he would be "praying for that moment."since the coup which forced Morales to resign this week, the British musician said.Waters is a lifelong left-wing political activist and opponent of US imperialism around the world. He has also spoken out about the jailing of former Brazilian President Lula da Silva and has been a staunch advocate for jailed Australian journalist Julian Assange.Morales fled Bolivia on Tuesday after being pressured by to step down following weeks of protests over election results that the opposition claimed were tampered with. Meanwhile, unelected opposition politician Jeanine Anez declared herself "interim president" on Wednesday.