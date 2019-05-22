© Reuters / Mario Anzuoni

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has slammed the official narrative surrounding an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria last year, citing a report that states no such attack took place.After the media came out in force to claim Syrian President Bashar Assad dropped canisters of chlorine gas on his own people in Douma, Syria last April, the West took action. Britain, France, and the US pounded government positions with air and missile strikes in response,Waters wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday."The chances that there was a chemical weapons attack are negligible," Waters wrote.Dr. Piers Robinson, head of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda, and Media - the independent organization that verified and released the new report - told RT that he would like to know "what kind of political pressure might have been brought to bear on the OPCW" by Paris, London and Washington to suppress an internal engineering report.The terrorist group 'Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham' have created a special "chemical wing" to stage the attack, the center claimed.Fighting between terrorists associated with the Al-Nusra Front and the Syrian Army has escalated in the Idlib region since the beginning of May.