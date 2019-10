© Reuters / Mario Anzuoni



"You only have to look out in the street and see the people, the walking dead going by... and taking absolutely no notice of the fact that this journalist is being murdered by our government," Waters said, referring to the treatment of Assange in Belmarsh Prison, said by the

UN

to amount to torture.

With the mainstream media largely content to ignore the plight of Julian Assange, did George Orwell or Aldous Huxley better predict the world of today? Both did, former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters told RT."Orwell and Huxley were always arguing about who had the closest view of what dystopia might look like in the future," said Waters, adding "I think we got a lot of both."The world described by George Orwell in '1984' was one of mass surveillance and paranoia, where anyone could be snatched off the street by the state and made disappear for 'wrongthink'. In 'Brave New World' Aldous Huxley, on the other hand, described a future where mass entertainment and the easy availability of pleasure-giving drugs made dissent virtually impossible.Together with veteran journalist John Pilger, the Pink Floyd frontman hosted a rally for Assange in front of the British Home Office in September, that went unreported "And we walk by with our earbuds in... clicking away on our iPhones as we walk unthinking, unfeeling, uncaring through our lives, and allow this bullshit to take place in our names, in our courts," Waters concluded.