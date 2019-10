© AP/Matt Dunham



"The Case should be thrown out immediately. Not only is it illegal on the face of the treaty, the U.S. has conducted illegal operations against Assange and his lawyers which are the subject of a major investigation in Spain."

"This superpower had 10 years to prepare for this case and I can't access my writings. It's very difficult where I am to do anything but these people have unlimited resources...They are saying journalists and whistleblowers are enemies of the people. They have unfair advantages dealing with documents. They [know] the interior of my life with my psychologist"

That pretense is being imperiled by the adjudication of this case.

If this were a normal legal case, WikiLeaks' lawyers would almost certainly be able to get the extradition request by the United States for their client Julian Assange thrown out on the grounds that his privileged conversations with his lawyers at Ecuador's London embassy were secretly videotaped.The very nation that wants him extradited to stand trial in Virginia has obtained access to those videos. In a normal extradition case it would be hard to imagine Britain sending a suspect to a country whose government has already eavesdropped on that suspect's defense preparations.But this is not a normal legal case. WikiLeaks Editor-In-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Monday as the imprisoned Assange appeared before a judge in magistrate's court in London:"I don't understand how this is equitable," Assange told the court.The CIA presumably obtained videos of those conversations as well. Assange was then packed off in a van back to his dreary cell at Belmarsh prison.This is a travesty of justice on many levels.But this is not about justice.No case better illustrates justwhich defend those corrupt interests.No case better illustratesin punishing the man who did most to expose their crimes to a public, a public rendered apathetic by an Establishment media that has distracted them and presented Assange as an enemy of the people.No case better illustrates howare clinging to a mere pretense of democracy.If both governments care in the very least about maintaining an appearance of following the rule of law, it has this opportunity: