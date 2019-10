© Hannah Mckay / Reuters



They're clearly trying as hard as they can to kill him... Julian Assange is becoming a warning to other journalists that if you tell the truth - particularly to power - 'we will get you.'

British rock legend and Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters told RT that by going after WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange governments want to scare off journalists and whistleblowers from exposing the truth.Waters told RT's Afshin Rattansi on his show Going Underground.Watch Roger Waters on Assange here An outspoken critic of US foreign policy, Waters performed his hit song 'Wish You Were Here' at a pro-Assange rally in London last month. He called the WikiLeaks co-founder one of the "precious few" publishers "who are prepared to take the risk of actually reporting the reality of our lives to us."Watch the full interview with Roger Waters on RT this Saturday.