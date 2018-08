© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters



The site says "criminal"

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters has found himself blacklisted and added to the Ukrainian database of national enemies, after statements to Russian media about Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine.Waters, 74, is wrapping up his US+Them European tour with concerts in St. Petersburg and Moscow this week and spoke with several Russian outlets about both music and his political activism.On Monday, however, his name appeared in the "purgatory" database of Mirotvorets (Peacemaker), maintained by people connected with Ukraine's security and intelligence services and listing alleged enemies of the state.As proof, the site lists links to two interviews Waters gave to Russian media outlets RIA and Izvestiya, andWaters called "laughable" the idea of blaming Russia for the conflict in Ukraine andNuland was famously taped plotting regime change in Kiev with the US ambassador to Ukraine, in very graphic terms , just days before it actually happened in February 2014., the rock star told Izvestiya, in an interview published Monday.'Peacemaker' has been blacklisting anyone who so much as visits Crimea, or says a kind word about Russia, such as boxer Roy Jones Jr. in 2016. They have infamously published personal information on thousands of journalists working in the Donbass conflict area.After the 2014 coup in Kiev, residents of Crimea rejected the new government in Kiev and voted to rejoin Russia. Two regions in Eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk, likewise refused to recognize the new authorities, and have resisted attempts to subjugate them by force.Waters co-founded the progressive rock band Pink Floyd in 1965 with drummer Nick Mason, keyboardist Richard Wright and guitarist, singer, and songwriter Syd Barrett.