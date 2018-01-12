'Ukraine on Fire': How US, Not Russia, Destroyed Ukraine - Oliver Stone Documentary Finally Available (VIDEO)
Sott.net
Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:00 UTC
Ukraine, the 'borderlands' between Russia and 'civilized' Europe is on fire. For centuries, it has been at the center of a tug-of-war between powers seeking to control its rich lands and Russia's access to the Mediterranean.
The Maidan Massacre in early 2014 triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych, spurred Crimeans to secede and join Russia, and sparked a civil war in Eastern Ukraine.
Russia was portrayed by Western media as the perpetrator, and has been sanctioned and widely condemned as such. But was Russia responsible for what happened?
Ukraine on Fire provides a historical perspective for the deep divisions in the region which led to the 2004 Orange Revolution, the 2014 uprisings, and the violent overthrow of democratically-elected Yanukovych.
Covered by Western media as a 'popular revolution', it was in fact a coup d'état scripted and staged by ultra-nationalist groups and the US State Department.
Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how US-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 1980s, replacing the CIA in promoting America's geopolitical agenda abroad.
Executive producer Oliver Stone gained unprecedented access to the inside story through his on-camera interviews with former President Viktor Yanukovych and Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, who explain how the US Ambassador and factions in Washington actively plotted for regime change.
And, in his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Stone solicits Putin's take on the significance of Crimea, NATO and the US's history of interference in elections and regime change in the region.
The film was originally released in 2016, but unsurprisingly, Stone came up against problems distributing the film in the US and western countries. A Russian-dubbed version was available almost immediately and was aired on TV in Russia, but people in the 'free world' were left without access to the full film.
Now, at last, the full exposé is available on YouTube. Though, of course, everyone is encouraged to purchase a copy to support Stone's important work.
Reader Comments
graeme15b 2018-01-12T16:45:14Z
One can hope that a lot of people in the US get to see this, and wake up to the reality of their government.
The underlying reason for the battle over the Ukraine has yet to be disclosed.
During the last Grand Solar Minimum induced "Little Ice-Age", the Ukraine was the emergency "Bread Basket" of Russia. It was the only area where crops could survive the bitter cold that had descended upon Russia and the rest of the world when the sun last went into periodic dormancy.
Another GSM is now well underway. Besides ice-age conditions, a GSM is accompanied by severe seismic and volcanic activity, the in-your-face evidence of which is overwhelming and incontrovertible.
This is the big event for which the PTB have been planning all along. Major False Flag events are imminent in order to gain total control over humanity before they wake up to reality and chaos ensues. [Link]
During the last Grand Solar Minimum induced "Little Ice-Age", the Ukraine was the emergency "Bread Basket" of Russia. It was the only area where crops could survive the bitter cold that had descended upon Russia and the rest of the world when the sun last went into periodic dormancy.
Another GSM is now well underway. Besides ice-age conditions, a GSM is accompanied by severe seismic and volcanic activity, the in-your-face evidence of which is overwhelming and incontrovertible.
This is the big event for which the PTB have been planning all along. Major False Flag events are imminent in order to gain total control over humanity before they wake up to reality and chaos ensues. [Link]
Comment: See also: