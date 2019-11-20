Society's Child
UN torture envoy demands 'full accountability & compensation' after Sweden drops rape probe against Assange
Wed, 20 Nov 2019 17:19 UTC
Swedish prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they would drop a dubious rape inquiry against Assange, as oral testimony against the publisher had "weakened," and corroborating evidence was not strong enough to pursue a case. A Swedish arrest warrant was issued against assange in 2010, and a British court upheld a decision to extradite him in 2012. Threatened with what many saw as a politically motivated extradition, Assange sought refuge in London's Ecuadorian embassy.
"Today's collapse of Sweden's #Assange investigation was inevitable," rapporteur Nils Melzer tweeted on Tuesday. "Given its gross arbitrariness, there must now be a full investigation, and accountability & compensation for the harm inflicted on #JulianAssange."
Melzer had previously claimed that Assange was subjected to "psychological torture" and had his due process rights "systematically violated" by the governments of Britain and Sweden. The WikiLeaks founder is still languishing in a maximum security unit at Belmarsh prison, awaiting a hearing on extradition to the US, where he potentially faces 175 years behind bars for publishing leaked military documents.
In a document tweeted by Melzer, the envoy accuses Sweden of "actively and knowingly" contributing to Assange's torture, and accuses prosecutors there of working in tandem with Britain's Crown Prosecutorial Service to keep the case against Assange alive in the face of exculpatory evidence.
With the rape case against him dropped, some commentators have warned that the path to extradition to the US may now be clearer. WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told supporters that their focus should now shift to the most important "threat" that Assange was "warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment."
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
