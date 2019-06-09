© SOTT

Previous instalments in our series on ponerology:

What is the fate of the average individual when psychopaths openly govern a country and pathological individuals occupy every office of importance across society? Join us today as we seek answers to these questions and continue our conversation on Chapter 5 of Andrew Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology.In previous shows we discussed how schizoid individuals create grand ideologies, character-disturbed people weaponize them and turn them into a mass movement, and how psychopaths infiltrate these movements and, through their influence, serve as conduits for something that is as close to 'hell on earth' as we can imagine.But today we talk about what comes after the pathocracy has firmly established itself. How do ordinary people learn to navigate a labyrinth of evil while still maintaining functioning families, economies, and society as a whole? And how is all of this relevant for the West today?01:11:27- 65.4 MB