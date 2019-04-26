© Reprieve



A Saudi Arabian man who wasto begin his studies at Western Michigan University was beheaded by the government Tuesday, according to a report from an official press agency.Mujtaba al-Sweikat was 17 when he was detained at King Fahd International Airport in 2012. Earlier that year, Al-Sweikat allegedly. He was intending to visit Western Michigan, where he had been accepted as a student, the university confirmed to the Free Press in 2017.More than 35 people, including al-Sweikat, were listed on a release from the Saudi Press Agency, announcing the killings.Sweikat was, as well as attacking, shooting and injuring security forces, civilians and passersby. He was also accused of destroying public property, causing chaos and disrupting the peace, by participating in a terrorist cell, to make and deliver Molotov cocktails.During his time in custody, Sweikat, according to Reprieve, an international human rights group that has offices in New York and London and operates with partners around the world.After his arrest,, according to Reprieve.Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, expressed her concern over the killing."The violent killing of Mutjaba al-Sweikat is disturbing," she said in a statement. "Mutjaba had a bright future ahead of him and Michigan was prepared to welcome him as a student. Instead, he faced inhumane torture and pain ultimately leading to his execution."Every human, regardless of where they may be in the world, should have the right to speak openly without fear of persecution or death. Right now, I stand in unity with Mutjaba's family and friends. I will never stop speaking up for all who promote free speech and due process around the world."In August 2015, Mujtaba was brought before the Specialised Criminal Court in Riyadh.He was convicted solely based on a "confession" extracted under torture, Reprieve said in a statement.In June 2016, the Riyadh court sentenced Mujtaba and 13 other co-accused to death, rejecting the Bureau of Prosecution and Investigation's submission for a mandatory death sentence, instead issuing its decision under the court's discretionary powers.Despite his raising his torture and ill treatment at trial, and the United Nations' frequent communications on his behalf, the kingdom did not provide him with an effective way to complain,, Reprieve said.The government eventually responded to the UN Special Procedures in January 2018, denying all allegations made in the complaints andThe kingdom has executed more than 100 people in the first four months of 2019, and, Reprieve posted on Twitter on Tuesday."This is another egregious display of brutality by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman," Reprieve Director Maya Foa said in a statement."That the Saudi regime believes it has impunity to carry out such patently illegal executions, without notice, should shock its international partners into action. The U.S. and the U.K., in particular, must ensure there are consequences, and that no one else is unlawfully executed for exercising their right to freedom of expression."As news of al-Sweikat's imprisonment was publicized in 2017, faculty at Western Michigan issued an open letter calling for his release.Mujtaba Al-Sweikat is believed to be facing execution in Saudi Arabia for participating in protests. He was arrested on way to visit Western Michigan University, where he was accepted to attend. Reprieve"As academics and teachers, we take pride in defending the rights of all people, wherever they may be in the world, to speak freely and debate openly without hindrance or fear. We publicly declare our support for Mujtaba'a and the 13 others facing imminent execution. No one should face beheading for expressing beliefs in public protests."Mujtaba'a showed great promise as an applicant for English language and pre-finance studies. He was arrested at the airport gates as he readied to board a plane to visit our campus. We were unaware that at the moment we were ready to welcome him, he was locked away, beaten and tortured and made to 'confess' to acts for which he was condemned to death."