£4.6bn worth of arms to Saudi Arabia.

Five opposition parties published a letter on Monday condemning the UK's continued arms trade with the "murderous regime" of Saudi Arabia and calling the government complicit in Yemen's devastation.The letter, published in full by The Independent, isThe UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is expected in London this week to discuss the redeployment of forces and the opening up of access to humanitarian supplies, especially in the rebel-held strategic port city of Hodeidah.The city's fragile truce, negotiated in Stockholm in December, continues to hold, but any failure to implement the deal could lead to even greater devastation in a country that is experiencing what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.In their joint letter to the foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, the opposition leaders, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and the SNP leader in the Commons Ian Blackford, saidthrough selling arms that it knows are being used to fuel it."It is utterly shameful that rather than working with international partners and organisations to bring the conflict to an end, the UK government has instead chosen to pursue a policy of continued," said Mr Blackford, who organised the cross-party letter.This figure, the letter said, is "all the more shocking" considering thatThe UK recently announced that it was stepping up its efforts to help people in Yemen, bringing the total that the UK hassince the start of the four-year conflict toThe letter said it was clear thatIt also questioned the government's argument that the UK's close relationship with Saudi Arabia meant it could influence its ally. "The leverage we hold over them must be considerable yet their behaviour and," the letter said.Whilst a number of countries and international bodies, includingpressure its ally to abide by basic human rights laws, the letter claimed."It is morally reprehensible that the UK government is not only not considering changing its policy but is actively lobbying other foreign governments, as it did with Germany, to resume weapons sales to Saudi Arabia," it said.The foreign secretary last month visited Yemen, becoming the first senior western politician to visit the country since the war broke out in 2015.Mr Hunt said he had delivered "difficult" messages to the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels."Jeremy Hunt has talked about the need for peace, but the reality is that," Andrew Smith from the Campaign Against Arms Trade told The Independent."Whilst humanitarian aid is essential, financial aid alone will not resolve this manmade crisis. The UK must stop supplying arms to the Saudi-led coalition that," said Jojo Shahvisi, an adviser at War Child UK."Profiting from such a disastrous conflict significantly damages Britain's reputation internationally."Yemen's devastating civil war, which enters its fifth year this week, pits Houthi rebels - who control northern Yemen - against the Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognised government.United Nations experts have accused both sides of committing possible war crimes.The war has forcedMichelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, has warned that despite a recent ceasefire signed in Sweden, children in Yemen continued to be killed and wounded at an alarming rate."Since the Stockholm agreement on 13 December," Ms Bachelet told the UN human rights council last week.The UN also said that there had beenthis year, as well as increased displacement in a northern province.A UN report said 100,000 suspected cholera cases have been found across Yemen since the beginning of the year, and more than 190 people have died.