has triggered the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

the Saudis, who have been accused of war crimes and of deliberately targeting civilians.

The conflict has also seen British Special Forces fighting on the same side as jihadis and militia which use child soldiers.

At least five British Special Forces commandos have beenas part of a top-secret UK military campaign in Yemen, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.The elite Special Boat Service (SBS) troops, whose presence in the war-ravaged country is shrouded in secrecy, suffered gunshot injuries in fierce clashes with Iranian-backed rebel militia in recent months.The SBS men were treated for leg and arm wounds following the battles in the Sa'dah area of northern Yemen, whereThe revelation that British forces are fighting in Yemen sparked angry criticism last night because the conflict, which has seen Saudi Arabia and Iran support opposing sides in a four-year civil war,Aid agencies have pleaded for a ceasefire to be negotiated to enable charities to help eight million Yemenis facing starvation and two million rendered homeless. An estimated 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting.The Mail on Sunday can also reveal howIranian-backed rebels, where they are maintaining Tornado jets used to bomb civilian areas in Yemen.According to reports, the drone exploded on the runway, destroying two Tornados. The MoD said no UK personnel were wounded.In response to the revelations, former Minister Andrew Mitchell said last nightA SBS source said: 'The guys are fighting in inhospitable desert and mountainous terrain against highly committed and well-equipped Houthi rebels. The SBS's role is mainly training and mentoring but on occasions they have found themselves in firefights and some British troops have been shot.'In a contact a few weeks ago, a SBS guy was shot in the hand and another guy was shot in the leg. Their injuries were a reminder that this is a very dangerous assignment.unless a UK soldier is killed - they'd have to announce that.'The Government's official position is that it is seeking a 'sustainable political solution to the Yemen conflict'.Saudi Arabia and its allies in the region are fighting a proxy war against Iran, which supports the Houthi rebels.Last night,The tribal leaders accept payments from the Saudis and the UAE in return for youths aged 13 and 14 to bolster the front line. They are poorly armed and have no body armour. So they get picked off by the Iranian-backed rebels.'It's not just the odd youth either -in these militia units. In spite of their disadvantages, the militia do most of the fighting in Yemen because the Saudi soldiers don't want to leave their air-conditioned camps.The SBS mentoring teams inside Yemen include medics, translators and Forward Air Controllers (FACs), whose job is to request air support from the Saudis.The 200-strong SBS, which is based at Poole in Dorset, is a maritime Special Forces unit and was founded in 1940. It recruits mainly from the Royal Marines. SBS personnel served with distinction inagainst Islamic StateIn March 2015, Houthi rebels forced Yemen's president, Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, out of power and into exile. Saudi Arabia saw the rebels as backed militarily by Iran, and began an air campaign in Yemen.The coalition has repeatedly been accused by human rights groups of conducting unlawful air strikes on civilian targets. Research from 2016 concluded that more thanAn MoD spokeswoman declined to discuss the presence of the SBS in Yemen. She added that the MoD took the safety of RAF engineers in Saudi Arabia 'extremely seriously' and that suitable and effective precautions were in place.