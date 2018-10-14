In addition to discussing the Saudi intrigue, this week's NewsReal With Joe & Niall will explore the ongoing outbreak of Trump Anxiety Disorder across the West, but primarily in the USA.
Running Time: 01:03:20
Download: OGG, MP3
Freedom is indivisible, and when one man is enslaved, all are not free.
Jazz hands snowflakes, this is a stick-up! (although were all being robbed)
That's why killing all liberals would be in the country's best interest....
V.Good to hear from you R.C. +1
Note: In the US, the Whistleblowers are getting killed, (e.g., Gary Webb, Atty Rich); while the cops and FBI commit crimes with impunity and...
Many national-security analysts believe the prospect of a canal with a military base from an adversarial nation located in the Western Hemisphere...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2018 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE