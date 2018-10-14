Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

In a collective gasp heard 'round the world, the Western establishment media last week discovered that the Saudi regime is capable of doing evil stuff. The 'brutal murder' of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey is bizarre on a number of levels, not least because everyone knows about it, yet it's not even known whether he's actually dead or just missing. US Congress appears to be going straight for the jugular, threatening sanctions against its - to this point, from its perspective - unblemished Middle Eastern ally. So "sanctions", maybe, but cancelling the weapons sales? No way!In addition to discussing the Saudi intrigue, this week's NewsReal With Joe & Niall will explore the ongoing outbreak of Trump Anxiety Disorder across the West, but primarily in the USA.01:03:20