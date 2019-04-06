© Carsten Koall/Getty Images



It's become clear that in the current environment, ATEAC can't function as we wanted. So we're ending the council and going back to the drawing board. We'll continue to be responsible in our work on the important issues that AI raises, and will find different ways of getting outside opinions on these topics.

The board was turning into a huge liability for Google

Asking for [Kay Coles James's] advice was a grave error and sends the wrong message about the nature and goals of the whole ATEAC project. From an ethical perspective, Google has misjudged what it means to have representative views in a broader context. If Mrs. Coles James does not resign, as I hope she does, and if Google does not remove her (https://medium.com/.../googlers-against-transphobia-and-hate-...), as I have personally recommended, the question becomes: what is the right moral stance to take in view of this grave error?

Google still needs to figure out AI ethics - just not like this