In a tragic incident, 85 sheep died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning in UP's Chandauli district, officials said on Wednesday. Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to provide financial assistance to three affected farmers at the rate of ₹4,000 per sheep.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in the state while heavy showers were likely at isolated places over western and eastern parts of UP.Thunderstorms with lightning were likely in over 40 districts of UP, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Agra, and adjoining areas. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 15.