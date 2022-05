"Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and its severe consequences, and it is safe," Califf said. "If your child is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and has not yet received their primary series, getting them vaccinated can help protect them from the potentially severe consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death."

The booster dose is available to childrenThe companies submitted for an emergency use authorization from the FDA last month after a study foundPfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for younger children. Children in that age group get a dose that is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults.In January, the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 who complete their initial two-shot series.That means younger children who received the second of the two-dose series before Dec. 17 are now eligible for a booster.Only 28% of kids ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated , a rate much lower than the overall population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.