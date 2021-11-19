Benjamin Taft (German footballer), aged 33, collapses after game, dies of heart attack.

Luis Ojeda (Argentinian footballer), aged 20, player unexpectedly passes away.

David Jenkins (Olympic silver medal diver and British coach), aged 31, passes away unexpectedly, cause of death currently unknown.

Giuseppe Perrino (ex-professional footballer), aged 29, dies of heart attack during match.

Avi Barot (cricket player), aged 29, suffers cardiac arrest and later dies.

Jens De Smet (footballer), aged 27, collapses on pitch and passes away of heart attack.

500% increase in sudden cardiac/unexplained deaths among FIFA athletes

Disturbing trends in mortality after mass-vaccination

He demonstrated greater COVID mortality rates in the vaccinated vs unvaccinated, and further analyses showed that for ages 20-90, vaccination mortality was inversely proportional to age.

"The stronger the immune system, the less likely one is to develop COVID19-induced symptoms. Hence, the elderly are more affected than young adults, men more than women, and people with pre-existing conditions, obese included, than the physically fit. Vaccine adverse reactions tend to behave the opposite way. They are proportional to the strength of the immune system, as many adverse effects associated to vaccines are immune system overreactions . These are more prevalent in younger adults and in women, the opposite demographic picture than for COVID19."

Young adult and adolescent deaths increasing

"it appears that the difference between mass and moderate vaccination is significant in terms of mortality growth in young age groups, and that mass vaccination is associated to a higher young adults' mortality growth."





Vaccination reactions disproportionately affect young adults and adolescents

Young male mortality on the rise

These deaths cannot be attributed to COVID, because the mortality rate among females has shown the exact opposite trend, with fewer deaths being reported for all ages.

Mechanisms of vaccine injury and death

Each of the above vaccines are based on novel technology which is different from traditional inactivated viral vaccines

Each of the above vaccines are designed to instruct human cells to synthesize foreign SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (which I will refer to as SPIKE)

© Martínez-Flores, D. et al. (2021) "SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Based on the Spike Glycoprotein and Implications of New Viral Variants", Frontiers in Immunology, 12. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.701501.

This means that SPIKE is literally being expressed in tissues all throughout the body, in much higher levels than would ever be present in viral infection, and it sticks around.



Toxicity of SPIKE protein

© Suzuki, Y. and Gychka, S. (2021) "SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Elicits Cell Signaling in Human Host Cells: Implications for Possible Consequences of COVID-19 Vaccines", Vaccines, 9(1), p. 36. doi: 10.3390/vaccines9010036.

© Angeli, F. et al. (2021) "SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: Lights and shadows", European Journal of Internal Medicine, 88, pp. 1-8. doi: 10.1016/j.ejim.2021.04.019



© Vojdani, A., Vojdani, E. and Kharrazian, D. (2021) "Reaction of Human Monoclonal Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Proteins With Tissue Antigens: Implications for Autoimmune Diseases", Frontiers in Immunology, 11. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2020.617089.

© Khavinson, V. et al. (2021) "Homology between SARS CoV-2 and human proteins", Scientific Reports, 11(1). doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-96233-7.

cross-reactivity of SPIKE antibodies with human tissue proteins was confirmed on two occasions

highlighting the potential for developing multi-system autoimmunity:

Transglutaminase 2 & 3 - proteins responsible for tissue repair, antibodies associated with Coeliac, IBD and arthritis

- proteins responsible for tissue repair, antibodies associated with Coeliac, IBD and arthritis ENA - proteins found in the cell nucleus, antibodies associated with SLE & non-specific systemic autoimmunity

- proteins found in the cell nucleus, antibodies associated with SLE & non-specific systemic autoimmunity Myelin basic protein (MBP) - a protein involved in the myelination of nerves, antibodies associated with Multiple sclerosis

- a protein involved in the myelination of nerves, antibodies associated with Multiple sclerosis Mitochondria - the source of ATP production inside the cell

- the source of ATP production inside the cell Nuclear antigen (NA)

α-Myosin - A functional protein of the cardiac muscle. Antibodies are implicated in myocarditis and other cardiac diseases

- A functional protein of the cardiac muscle. Antibodies are implicated in myocarditis and other cardiac diseases Thyroid peroxidase (TPO) - Enzyme located within the thyroid gland, associated with Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

- Enzyme located within the thyroid gland, associated with Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Collagen - most abundant structural protein in the body

- most abundant structural protein in the body Claudin 5+6 - protein responsible for maintaining epithelial barrier integrity, antibodies associated with leaky barrier

- protein responsible for maintaining epithelial barrier integrity, antibodies associated with leaky barrier S100B - protein involved in brain function

"There are reasons for all the precautions involved in developing a vaccine, not the least of which are unwanted side-effects. In light of the information discussed above about the cross-reactivity of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins with human tissues and the possibility of either inducing autoimmunity, exacerbating already unhealthy conditions, or otherwise resulting in unforeseen consequences, it would only be prudent to do more extensive research regarding the autoimmune-inducing capacity of the SARS-CoV-2 antigens. The promotion and implementation of such an aggressive "immune passport" program worldwide in the absence of thorough and meticulous safety studies may exact a monumental cost on humanity in the form of another epidemic, this time a rising tide of increased autoimmune diseases and the years of suffering that come with them."

Why are vaccine adverse events and deaths more common in young people?

© Montecino-Rodriguez, E., Berent-Maoz, B. and Dorshkind, K. (2013) "Causes, consequences, and reversal of immune system aging", Journal of Clinical Investigation, 123(3), pp. 958-965. doi: 10.1172/jci64096.

children are more than 50 times more likely to die from vaccination than from COVID-19 infection

Why are the effects mostly seen in males?

© Capone, I. et al. (2018) "Sexual Dimorphism of Immune Responses: A New Perspective in Cancer Immunotherapy", Frontiers in Immunology, 9. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2018.00552.

Does this mean that COVID vaccines are safe for females?

Remarkably, females account for approximately 78% of all autoimmune pathology

They are at least twice as likely to develop a much wider range of autoimmune conditions compared with males, and in some cases are up to 10-20 times more likely.

© Fairweather, D., Frisancho-Kiss, S. and Rose, N. (2008) "Sex Differences in Autoimmune Disease from a Pathological Perspective", The American Journal of Pathology, 173(3), pp. 600-609. doi: 10.2353/ajpath.2008.071008.



Conclusion

this mass-experiment would be stopped immediately