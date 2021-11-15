The CDC updated its May figures in October after declining to update the numbers for five months.
Most inflated of all are the 921,000 "estimated total deaths."
The CDC reports "Covid-related deaths," and not deaths caused by Covid-19. That is because 94% of Covid-related deaths had serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. While Covid-19 may have been a contributing causal factor to the timing of a patient's death, the vast majority occurred in patients who were immunocompromised or elderly. The average age of Covid-related death in 2020 was slightly under life expectancy at 77 years old.
Even though 146.6 million is a vast number of Americans comprising at least 44 percent of the U.S. population, it may be an underestimate, based on the CDC's earlier calculations. The CDC's figures estimated in May that at least 120 million Americans had been infected with Covid-19. Because the CDC estimated (and continues to estimate) there have been at least four Covid infections for every case reported, then based on its report of 46.9 million cases, then there would be 187.6 million Americans who were infected and thus possess 'natural immunity.'
However, the CDC may conflate breakthrough cases and unvaccinated cases, and may add repeat cases per individual, thus causing some uncertainty. Becker News earlier estimated that based on CDC figures, 160 million people had Covid-19 through prior infections. This figure represents an approximate midpoint in the 146.6 million to 187.6 million estimated range.
In October, Reuters reported studies that further corroborate that natural immunity is superior protection against Covid-19 than vaccinated immunity. It reported bluntly "secondary immune response stronger after infection than vaccination." An Israeli study conducted earlier came to similar conclusions. It said:
"This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity."A Johns Hopkins professor is undertaking a study to compel the CDC and the FDA to recognize natural immunity exists and is a potent defense against Covid.
"The NIH should be doing a long-term study of natural immunity instead of torturing thousands of beagle puppies, including cutting their voice box to avoid barking sounds (sick)," Dr. Marty Makary said about the study's announcement. "All taxpayer funded. All our health agencies need fresh new leadership."
The CDC provided several new datapoints about Covid-19 with its October update to the virus's 'burden' on the American public. Below, it shows the estimated incidence rate for infections, symptomatic illness, hospitalizations and deaths by age group.
under one percent of all deaths in that age group.
The CDC's infection, symptomatic illness, hospitalizations and death rates per age group is provided below.
Why doesn't the CDC acknowledge the widespread natural immunity that is demonstrated by its own data? One has to conclude that the CDC isn't just ignoring the inconvenient truth, it is supporting a federal vaccine mandate that ignores Americans' constitutional rights.