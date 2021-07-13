Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president, warns children are 50 times more likely to be killed by the covid vaccines than the virus itself."These covid vaccines are not safe," he told War Room, Wednesday."The gene based design makes your body manufacture virus spike protein, and we know and we've known for years that virus spike protein triggers blood clots," Yeadon explains. "That's a fundamental problem."Dr. Yeadon revealed the astronomically high adverse events from the vaccine alone should have shut them down."It's appalling, bluntly," Dr. Yeadon said. "These should all have been withdrawn."Dr. Yeadon also explains how the covid vaccines were "fraudulently" approved — and haven't even been proven to be effective."I'm very pro vaccines," Yeadon said. "My biggest beef with the vaccines include serious concerns about safety.""They have not been sufficiently tested," he explained. "They were approved for emergency use fraudulently, in my view, because they shouldn't do it if there are safe and effective medicines. And there are. They have just been hidden."Yeadon said hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, and inhaled steroids are all safe and effective at treating the coronavirus. Each were suppressed by Dr. Fauci, the scientific establishment, and the media.