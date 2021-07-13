Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
War Room
Wed, 09 Jun 2021 00:01 UTC
"These covid vaccines are not safe," he told War Room, Wednesday.
"The gene based design makes your body manufacture virus spike protein, and we know and we've known for years that virus spike protein triggers blood clots," Yeadon explains. "That's a fundamental problem."
Dr. Yeadon revealed the astronomically high adverse events from the vaccine alone should have shut them down.
"Here's the real problem," he said. "I'm a father and grandfather. Young people are not susceptible to covid-19.
"They're not at risk," Dr. Yeadon said. "It's a crazy thing then to vaccinate them with something that is actually 50 times more likely to kill them than the virus itself."
"If you look from about January of this year and compare month by month to any previous year...the number is just enormous," he said. "It's between 50 and 100 times higher. It's not my data, it's the U.S. public data."
Dr. Yeadon said the VAERS system has reported roughly 5,000 vaccine deaths in the first six months of 2021.
"Normally there's 200 a year for all vaccines combined," he said.
"It's appalling, bluntly," Dr. Yeadon said. "These should all have been withdrawn."
Dr. Yeadon also explains how the covid vaccines were "fraudulently" approved — and haven't even been proven to be effective.
"I'm very pro vaccines," Yeadon said. "My biggest beef with the vaccines include serious concerns about safety."
"They have not been sufficiently tested," he explained. "They were approved for emergency use fraudulently, in my view, because they shouldn't do it if there are safe and effective medicines. And there are. They have just been hidden."
Yeadon said hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, and inhaled steroids are all safe and effective at treating the coronavirus. Each were suppressed by Dr. Fauci, the scientific establishment, and the media.
Comment: See also:
- Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon request a STOP of all corona vaccination studies due to safety concerns and call for co-signing the petition
- YouTube censors lockdown-sceptical interview with renowned immunologist Dr Mike Yeadon for 'violating terms of service'
- Dr Mike Yeadon: Three Coronavirus facts No 10's experts got wrong
Reader Comments
It's to late. Just let them carry on and commit a drawn out suicide if that's what they want. If people are still willing to take part in all this then let them have that Darwin Award they're going after.I am hoping for a corner room in Wellingborough, do ya think we'll be allowed to compete in an inter-prison football tournament or the likes?
I'll take my chances in covid camp. See all you UK SOTTites at HMP Five Wells in the next year or two
I'll take my chances in covid camp. See all you UK SOTTites at HMP Five Wells in the next year or two