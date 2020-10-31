When applied to the total number of Covid deaths in the UK (around 45,000), this would imply that approximately 22.5 million people have been infected.

Earlier this week, my wife and I were congratulating ourselves on being in France, far from the draconian Covid restrictions now spreading throughout Britain.Then, on Thursday, with less than 24 hours' notice, President Emmanuel Macron announced his plan to plunge the French into a second national lockdown for at least a month.And if everything I hear and read about the UK is to be believed, this country is heading in the same direction.On Monday more than 30million Britons will be under Tier Two and Three restrictions.We will then have days - a few weeks at best - until the inevitable total lockdown.In the absence of further action, Sage concludes that a very high number of deaths will occur.If these assumptions were based on fact, then I might have some sympathy with their position.After all, if 93 per cent of the country - as they claim - was still potentially vulnerable to a virus that kills one in 100 people who are infected, I too would want to use any means necessary to suppress infection until a vaccine comes along, no matter the cost.The reality, though, is rather different.Sage has similarly failed to accurately revise down its estimated mortality rate for the virus.Early in the epidemic Sage modelled a mortality rate of around 1 per cent and, from what I understand, they may now be working with a number closer to 0.7,That is 33.5 per cent of our population - not Sage's 7 per cent calculation.Sage reached its conclusion by assessing the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies in national blood surveys.Yet we know that not every infected individual produces antibodies.Indeed, the immune systems of most healthy people bypass the complex and energy-intensive process of making antibodies because the virus can be overcome by other means.The human immune system has several lines of defence.In addition, the immune system produces antibodies that protect against a specific virus or bacterium (and confer immunity) and T-cells (a type of white blood cell) that are also specific.It is the T-cells that are crucial in our body's response to respiratory viruses such as Covid-19.The fact is that people don't get reinfected. That is how the immune system works and if it didn't, humanity would not have survived.It is also worth contextualising the UK death toll.Ministers and some parts of the media present the pandemic as the biggest public health emergency in decades, when in factThe death rate at present is also normal for the time of year -On that basis, the nation should immediately be allowed to resume normal life - at the very least we should be avoiding a second national lockdown at all costs.I believe that Sage has been appallingly negligent and its incompetence has cost the lives of thousands of people from avoidable, non-coronavirus causes while simultaneously decimating our economy and today I implore ministers to start listening to a broader scientific view.In my opinion, this government is ignoring a formidable collective of respected scientific opinion and relying instead on its body of deified, yet incompetent advisers.I have no confidence in Sage - and neither should you - and I fear that, yet again, they're about to force further decisions that we will look back on with deep regret.If we are to take one thing from 2020, it is that we should demand more honesty and competence from those appointed to look after us.