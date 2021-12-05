© Reuters

Document released by Pfizer apparently as a result of a Freedom Of Information court order in the USA reveals a vast array of previously unknown vaccine adverse effects compiled from official sources around the world.

Pfizer concedes this is 'a large increase' in adverse event reports and that even this huge volume is under reported.

Over 100+ diseases are listed, many very serious.

This document was compiled by Pfizer in the very early days of the vaccine rollout in NZ but was possibly not supplied to our government.

We examine the implications for government.

unofficial reports of adverse effects and death proximate to vaccination. Out of 670+ reports of death compiled by the Forum, 270 have already been investigated by medical professionals and closely linked to known adverse effects

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

Many of the new 100+ listed new adverse event types now released by Pfizer in this 38 page document pose long term risks to health.

How did this happen without anyone's knowledge?

The Government instituted a public relations, promotional, and media campaign advising the public that the Pfizer covid-19 mRNA vaccine was completely safe and free of serious side effects, giving the impression that there were no side effects — not even the known serious effects of heart inflammation that Pfizer had already admitted.

What are the new risks of vaccination?

How has this affected New Zealand?

the immediate risks of Covid vaccination could be as much as 50 - 300 times greater than even the most risky of previous traditional vaccines (such as the smallpox jab),

Pfizer's conclusions

The benefit:risk argument is in essence saying: covid-19 is a serious illness and our calculations show that more people will be injured by the disease than are being injured by the vaccine, therefore there will be a net benefit

How could a single vaccine have such a wide range of effects?

The extremely broad range of adverse effects revealed by the Pfizer document is the physiological signature of a general control system failure, a failure of the body's overall integration and function. It is not plausible to suggest otherwise.

Conclusion

The provisions of the NZ BIll of Rights should be given constitutional status.

Guy Hatchard PhD is a statistician and former senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. Guy's book 'Your DNA Diet' is available on Amazon.com.