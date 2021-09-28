Comment: This article is the third part of a series that already contains:
Part I: Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
Part II: "The Inanity of RNA Vaccines For COVID-19".
The present article also constitutes one chapter of the book titled "Mass extinctions, Evolutionary Leaps and Viral Information" (soon to be published).
Eugenics
Race selection is not a new concept. 2,500 years ago, Plato was already advocating for selective breeding[1]. One of the legacies of Darwin's erroneous theory was the re-emergence of eugenics in the late 19th Century[2]. By the beginning of the 20th century, eugenics policies were widely applied in the USA, Japan, several European countries, and, of course, Nazi Germany, whose eugenics programs were inspired by the eugenics policies pursued in the USA [3]
Generally these policies consisted in sterilizing "unfit" individuals including representatives of "inferior races" and stimulating the reproduction of "fit" individuals, including representatives of "superior races".
But the revelations about the atrocities committed by the Nazis during WW2 didn't stop eugenics programs. Documented forced sterilization was still practiced during the 21st century in places like California [4], Spain [5] and Peru [6].
However, there is one fundamental difference between the Nazis and modern-day supporters of eugenics: the advent of genomics in general and gene editing [7] in particular. Today, scientists know how to modify the human genome and switch genes, favor certain traits and inhibit others. Current technology allows one full human genome to be sequenced in 30 minutes [8] and to create entire genetic sequences.[9]
In certain scientific circles, the ideological drive to create a "better" race is still strong. For example, eugenics is publicly advocated by Johns Hopkins University professor [10] and advisor [11] of METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), Nathaniel C. Comfort:
"the eugenic impulse drives us to eliminate disease, live longer and healthier, with greater intelligence, and a better adjustment to the conditions of society; and the health benefits, the intellectual thrill and the profits of genetic bio-medicine are too great for us to do otherwise" [12]Incidentally, this is the same Johns Hopkins University which, through its Coronavirus Research Center, tracks cases of COVID-19 worldwide and feeds the media and governments with their data.[13]
The Nazis wanted to create a new superior race and eliminate inferior ones. This is 'small potatoes' however, compared with the drive to create and destroy entire species.
The virus-centered chain of events that leads to speciation (creation of a new species) is as follows:
- a host belonging to a given species is exposed to a new exogenous (external) virusThe diagram below illustrates the main steps of the speciation process:
- the exogenous virus infects the host's germ cells
- the exogenous virus integrates the genome of the host's germ cells
- upon reproduction, the acquired parents' exogenous virus becomes the hereditary progeny's endogenous (native) virus
- unlike his parents, the progeny has the new viral sequence in the genome of all of his cells
- endogenous viral sequences are mostly active during morphogenesis
- while parents are not necessarily affected phenotypically by a new virus, progeny can be phenotypically deeply affected by new viral sequences to the point of triggering the appearance of a new species.
Integration in the host genome
We now know that genetic sequences of SARS-COV-2 have integrated into the human genome as shown by Liguo Zhang in December 2020 [14]
Since RNA "vaccines" contain virtually the same viral sequence coding for the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, it is probable that the vaccine's RNA, like SARS-COV-2 viral fragments, will integrate and therefore modify the host's DNA.
Integration in germ cells genome
Now, let's have a look at how the RNA "vaccine" spreads in the body of its recipient:
Given the ability of SARS-COV-2 to integrate the hosts' genomes and the high concentration of the Pfizer "vaccine" in the ovaries, it doesn't seem unreasonable to be concerned that, at least in some cases, the "vaccine" genetic material may become a hereditary genetic feature of the progeny of vaccinated individuals.
Similarities Between Syncytin Genes and RNA Vaccines
Coincidentally or not, the genetic sequence found in Covid RNA vaccines is quite similar to the genetic sequence coding for syncytin:
Now you've got PEG, PEGylated and polyethylene glycol, and a lipid nanoparticle that will allow it to enter every cell of the body and change the regulation of our own genes with this synthetic RNA, part of which actually is the message for the gene syncytin[15]This point is confirmed by a comparison between the genetic sequences of HERV-W (the endoretrovirus coding for syncytin) and the genetic sequence of SARS-COV-2 that codes for the spike protein since the RNA contained in the Pfizer "vaccine" is a very close replica of this sequence:
[...] alignment of the endogenous elements Syn1 [syncytin-1] found on human chromosome 7, or Syn2 [syncytin-2] found on chromosome 6, or HERV-K expressed from chromosome 6, all show a number of sequence motifs with significant similarity to nCoV2019 spike protein.[16]In fact, the stereochemistry[19] of some regions of the spike protein of SARS-COV-2 (and the RNA "vaccine") and syncytin-2 protein (coded by the viral sequence of HERV-K) are nearly identical as shown in the illustration below:
Syncytin and Reproduction
Syncytin is a protein coded by an endo-retrovirus called ERV-W1. Syncytin plays a fundamental role in the formation of the placenta. Its role is so critical that defective or deficient syncytin is suspected to cause sterility:
"the lack or reduced expression of syncytin-1 and its receptor may lead to fertilization failure and open new avenues for the treatment of infertility." [17]These suspicions are apparently well-founded given that, in the UK alone, the governmental agency in charge of monitoring adverse effects induced by COVID vaccines received more than 13,000 reports [18] involving menstrual disruptions. Likewise, the French health authorities recognized that menstrual disruptions were one of the side effects caused by COVID "vaccines". [20]
In June 2021, a peer-reviewed article dedicated to vaccinated pregnant women confirmed the negative influence of RNA vaccines on pregnancy.[21]
The breakdown of the reported effects are as follows:
- Spontaneous abortions (13.9%)In total, almost one third of the pregnancies were pathological. This also means that two thirds of the pregnancies were seemingly normal. Genetically modified syncytin causes sterility in some women while other women can procreate normally, depending on the genetic make-up of the vaccinated person.
- Preterm birth (9.4%)
- Small size for gestational age (3.2%)
- Congenital anomalies (2.2%)
Indeed, in each individual there is an individual-specific action of viruses. While one infected individual is, evolutionary-speaking, neutralized (killed or sterilized), the spared individuals, and in particular their progeny, can experience "evolutionary" leaps.
The Role of Syncytin in Speciation
Syncytin, coded by the viral sequence ERV-W, is considered as the driver of the growth of the placenta in virtually all mammals. Before that, reproductive strategies were based on egg-laying. There's a huge evolutionary leap in terms of morphology, immunity, metabolism between laying eggs and carrying fetuses. ERV-W and its syncytin protein are at the root of such a leap [22].
In addition, syncytin was acquired by mammals at least seven times, during seven different genome integration events provoked by distinct viruses. Each time this integration is correlated with the aftermath of a speciation event:
[...] syncytin acquisition from distinct viruses has occurred independently at least seven times, each event happening after the divergence of the mammalian orders in which they are found. [23]As mentioned above syncytin is a fundamental factor of embryogenesis. So, if a progeny carries a modified syncytin gene, what could be the induced morphological differences between the progeny and the parents?
Given the role played by syncytin in speciation, what would be the effect of a genetically modified syncytin like the one coded by the Covid RNA "vaccine"? Could the progeny of vaccinated parents exhibit traits different enough to constitute a new race?
RNA vaccination of the public was rolled out in December 2020. Therefore the first babies from vaccinated parents have been born within a few weeks of this writing...
The Role of Syncytin in The Brain
The spike protein of SARS-COV-2, and therefore its close homologous protein coded by the "vaccine", do cross the blood brain barrier [24] in animal studies.
Maybe that's the reason for the high prevalence of neurological conditions in vaccinated people. As of August 2021, in the UK alone, there were more than 220,000 reported adverse effects affecting the nervous system (Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Bell palsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, etc.). Keep in mind that only 1% of adverse effects are reported. These adverse effects represented 70% of all the reported symptoms:
"mRNA and protein expression of the ERVW-1 locus in neural tissue is implicated in neurodegeneration" [25]Not only are ERVW-1 and its protein syncytin correlated with neurodegeneration, it is also suspected that defects in ERVW-1 lead specifically to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia:
"Preliminary evidence implicates aberrant expression of ERVW-1 in neuron and glial cells and HERV-W LTR mediated aberrant cellular protein expression in the pathogenesis of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia" [26]If that's the case, we have every reason to be concerned about the unknown long-term effects of the RNA "vaccines". There are already alarming numbers of serious short term adverse effects in vaccinated people. What are the long term adverse reactions, particularly neurological, for these people and their progeny?
Since schizophrenia is a known effect of defective syncytin protein [27], and since the RNA vaccine codes for an altered syncytin, it is not surprising to learn about the first documented case of RNA vaccine-induced schizophrenia [28]. It was reported in a 31 year-old male with no prior medical or psychiatric history, who suffered from "hallucinations", "talking to dead people", "hearing the constant voice of a co-worker". These symptoms appeared after receiving the first dose of an RNA COVID-19 vaccine and worsened three weeks later after receiving the second dose [29].
This case is corroborated by numerous VAERS reports filled out by US doctors and vaccine manufacturers mentioning schizophrenia or the symptoms most commonly associated with this condition:
- Schizophrenia: 13 cases [31]Schizophrenia or Possession?
- Auditory hallucinations: 91 cases [32]
- Hallucinations: 792 cases [33]
- Psychotic disorder: 100 cases [34]
For centuries, if not millennia, and right up until the 19th century, schizophrenia was considered a result of 'demon possession' or 'evil spirits' [35]. The only remedy was exorcism. With the advent of modern psychiatry, schizophrenia has been attributed to more material causes such as genetics, biology and experience.
However, during the past few decades, a growing body of scientific literature [36] [37] [38] has been re-exploring the explanation that prevailed for centuries, and serious consideration is being given to the idea that schizophrenia, at least in some cases, is just another word for actual demonic possession:
[schizophrenia] symptoms, such as delusions and hallucinations [...] The most common delusion types are as follows: "My feelings and movements are controlled by others in a certain way" and "They put thoughts in my head that are not mine." Hallucinatory experiences are generally voices talking to the patient or among themselves. Hallucinations are a cardinal positive symptom of schizophrenia which deserves careful study in the hope it will give information about the pathophysiology of the disorder. We thought that many so-called hallucinations in schizophrenia are really illusions related to a real environmental stimulus. One approach to this hallucination problem is to consider the possibility of a demonic world. Demons are unseen creatures that are believed to exist in all major religions and have the power to possess humans and control their body. Demonic possession can manifest with a range of bizarre behaviors which could be interpreted as a number of different psychotic disorders with delusions and hallucinations. The hallucination in schizophrenia may therefore be an illusion-a false interpretation of a real sensory image formed by demons.[39]The boundary between schizophrenia and possession is so thin that some top psychiatrists now work hand in hand with exorcists [40] and Mike Williamson dedicated one of his books to the topic:
Conclusion
Of course, the above doesn't mean that every vaccinated person will end up possessed or sterile.
First, Sott.net published a comprehensive health protocol [41] to attenuate the adverse reactions induced by the vaccine.
Second, a lot of countries [42] propose traditional vaccines that don't interfere with syncytin like RNA vaccines do.
Third, the PTB seems to realize that their vaccine is not as effective as they thought. That's probably the reason why they introduced a third dose (and soon a fourth one).
Notice that a third dose was not even mentioned in the clinical trials [43] that led to the conditional FDA approval of the RNA vaccines against COVID. It was only in mid-August 2021 that Pfizer applied for FDA approval for a third dose [44]. As of the end of September 2021, Pfizer is still recruiting participants for phase III trials that have not been completed [45] yet it's been a full two months (July 30th, 2021) since Israeli authorities started administering a third dose to their population [46] and making it, de facto compulsory [47].
Logically, Israel is by far the leading country in terms of the number of administered third doses. More than four million [48] have already been administered to a population of 12 million. Interestingly, the third dose coincided with a sudden increase in COVID deaths:
By attempting to alter the very genome of human beings, the elites are playing God and trying to fool Mother Nature. In Ancient Greece this attitude was called "hubris":
Hubris, in Greek tragedy, is the excessive pride towards or defiance of the gods [...] The overbearing pride which leads humans to follow a path or projects which lead to certain self-destruction. In this sense, hubris is a crime of power. [...] Hubris is the extreme pride or self-confidence of an individual character which, when it offends the gods, that character is usually punished severely. The central meaning of hubris is doing deeds and thinking thoughts more than a mere mortal human should do and think, thereby showing impiety towards the gods. Hubris leads to nemesis, the inescapable agent of someone's downfall. Nemesis was the goddess or spirit of divine retribution [...][49]
