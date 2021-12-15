The new study was conducted by dozens of doctors and scientists from several Universities, Children's Hospitals, and Schools of Medicine across the USA and was published on the American Heart Association's (AHA) journal Circulation on December 6th 2021.
The researchers investigated 139 children and young adults with 140 episodes of suspected myocarditis, of which 49 were confirmed and 91 were probable. Most of the patients were male (126) and the median age was 15.8 years.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Serious myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest and knock years off a persons life.
The researchers state in their findings that the most common symptom was chest pain, occurring in 99% of the patients, and that 26 patients (19%) were admitted to intensive care because of the condition.
However, it is known that there is gross underreporting of adverse reactions with the MHRA previously stating just 10% of adverse reactions are reported.
On 29 Nov 21, the UK Health Security Agency ("UKHSA") recognised cardiac disorders are a risk of Covid injections. UKHSA issued clinical guidance to support the detection and management of clinical cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with Covid injections. In particular for children and people aged under 40.
The first section of UKHSA's clinical advice - "Background" - lists some important points. The fifth being that a high percentage of children admitted to hospital are suffering myocarditis.
been unable to justify offering the experimental injection to children. It is known that children rarely suffer serious Covid-19 illness, let alone lose their lives, and the Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission. The decision of the the Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and his colleagues to inject children, and the Government's decision to implement it, were unprecedented. Prior to this, the JCVI's advice had always been followed.
But now in the name of Omicron the advise has been changed and all children over the age of 12 will now be offered a second dose, despite authorities knowing children are much more likely to suffer myocarditis following the second dose, as confirmed by the new study published by the American Heart Association.
