© Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe



Prof Finn also said it was likely that the committee would recommend second doses for 12 to 15-year-olds in the future.

Pain and/or tightness in the chest which may spread across the body.

Pain in the neck that may spread across the shoulders and/or arms.

Shortness of breath when lightly exercising or walking, or difficulty breathing when resting or feeling light-headed.

Flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, tiredness and fatigue, palpitations or an abnormal heart rhythm

Feelings of nausea

Children who have had Covid should wait three months to be vaccinated , health chiefs have said, despite concerns that the change in advice could cause public confusion The UK Health Security Agency said the new guidance for children aged 12 to 15 had been taken as precautionary measure to reduce the risks of a rare type of heart inflammation Until now, parents have only been advised to wait a month for children who suffer a Covid infection to be vaccinated.The new advice, following a review of evidence by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), affects millions of children in a vaccine rollout that is already significantly delayed.Health officials had originally intended to complete the vaccination of secondary school children by the October half-term.But fewer than four in 10 eligible children have so far had a jab, with just over one million of those aged between 12 and 15 in England having been vaccinated.More than half of children of secondary school age are estimated to have been infected with Covid since the start of September On Wednesday night, officials admitted the new advice may slow the rollout's progress amid concern it could undermine confidence.But scientists said it was crucial that they were "honest with the public" about the uncertainties of the programme, including its "extremely small" risks and "modest benefits".Twelve to 15-year-olds are currently only offered one dose of a Covid vaccine The precaution was taken because of evidence from other countries linking most cases of myocarditis to second jabs. However, most nations have shorter intervals between doses.On Wednesday night, JCVI members said the rollout of jabs to adults in Britain - with a gap of between eight and 12 weeks - suggests that, with a longer interval, there is almost no risk of myocarditis.The scientists said it seemed possible that, among those who had been naturally infected, a three-month gap might similarly reduce such risks."There are voices pushing for a much more black and white kind of line on this, that the public are going to be better off if we could give an absolutely clear and unequivocal message," he said.Earlier this week, it announced that 16 and 17-year-olds will start to be offered second doses after a 12-week gap.However, if younger people experience any of the following symptoms after receiving a vaccination, they should call 111 or see a GP:The new guidance only covers 12 to 15-year-olds who do not suffer from underlying conditions that increase their risk from Covid. Those in high-risk groups are still advised to have their jabs within a month of infection.Dr Mary Ramsay, the head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said:. Based on a highly precautionary approach, we are advising a longer interval between Covid infection and vaccination for those aged under 18."This increase is based on the latest reports from the UK and other countries, which may suggest that leaving a longer interval between infection and vaccination will further reduce the already very small risk of myocarditis in younger age groups."