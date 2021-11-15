"Authorization is being requested for a modified formulation of the Pfizer‑BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Each dose of this formulation contains 10 μg of a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 that is formulated in lipid particles and supplied as a frozen suspension in multiple dose vials."



"To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphatebuffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride".

Additionally, Pfizer admit that the number of participants in the current clinical development program is too small to detect any potential risks of myocarditis associated with vaccination or long-term safety of COVID-19 vaccine in participants 5 to 11 years old.

the harms of myocarditis from these vaccines will likely unfold over the course of years the risks of "adverse events such as cardiomyopathy will be cumulative

© VAERS 31/10/2021

Tromethamine (Tris) is a blood acid reducer which is used to stabilize people with heart attacks. Here are known side effects: Respiratory depression - local irritation- tissue inflammation - injection site infection - febrile response - chemical phlebitis - venospasm (vein spasms) - hypervolemia - IV thrombosis - extravasation (with possible necrosis and sloughing of tissues) - transient decreases in blood glucose concentrations - hypoglycemia, and Hepatic Necrosis with infusion via low-lying umbilical venous catheters.