Children will start getting the Covid vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum immunity from the virus, The Telegraph can reveal.Two sources involved in preparations said that was the soonest point at which Britons under the age of 18 would be given the jabs - months earlier than expected.Safety data on the critical child vaccine study being run by Oxford University - on which ministers are waiting before making their final decisions - is expected shortly, with its conclusions due in June or July.Supporters of the plan see the mass vaccination of children as a way to minimise the spread of infection, but criticsIf the current rate of roughly three million first doses a week is handed out in August,The plans are a reflection of the Government's growing acceptance that Covid will not disappear from Britain , with ministers instead deciding to focus their strategy on driving down cases.After discussions about the issue with scientists over many months, Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Speaking at a press conference to mark one year since the first Covid lockdown , the Prime Minister said a permanent memorial would be constructed to those who have died from the virus. overseas summer holidays , saying it was "too early to say" whether border rules could be eased given the third wave of virus cases in Europe Amid the drive for a high rate of vaccinations, The Telegraph revealed on Monday how Mr Johnson and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, hadIt can now be disclosed that, could be next.However, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said that although he had "reservations" he could "see powerful arguments on both sides".Despite recent dips in vaccine supply affecting the coming weeks , the Government has exceeded its own early estimates for how quickly it is rolling out Covid vaccines. With all adults due to receive their first jab by the end of July , thinking inside Whitehall is now turning to the approach that should be taken to vaccinating children.One source involved in the planning said "it could begin by late summer", specifically August. A government source familiar with the thinking said August was the "earliest" start.Only children at very high risk of severe Covid can currently get a jab.Exemptions are expected if a rollout to children is given the final sign-off.- currently the position for teenagers in Israel.Prof Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the Bristol Children's Vaccine Centre and member of the Government's joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, said preparations were being made which could allow the rollout of vaccines for children.He said:, so even if we could achieve 100 per cent uptake of vaccines across the adult population, it only gets you to 75 per cent coverage."The Department of Health spokesman said: "While clinical trials are under way to test the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines in children and young adults, these trials have not concluded yet. We will be guided by the advice of our experts on these issues, including the independent joint committee on vaccines and immunisation."