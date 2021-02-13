most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection

, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people

The efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in children is due to be tested in a new clinical trial beginning this month.Researchers will use 300 volunteersThe Oxford jab is one of three to have already been approved for use in adults in the UK, along with those from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna."In children, the evidence is now clear that Covid-19 is associated with a considerably lower burden of morbidity and mortality compared to that seen in the elderly," it said."There is also some evidence that children may be less likely to acquire the infection. The role of children in transmission, once they have acquired the infection, is unclear, although there is no clear evidence that they are any more infectious than adults."The first vaccinations under the trial will take place this month,Andrew Pollard, professor of paediatric infection and immunity, and chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said: "Whileas some children may benefit from vaccination."These new trials will extend our understanding of control of Sars-CoV2 to younger age groups."Earlier this week, England's deputy chief medical officer said several trials were under way to develop vaccines that are safe and effective in teenagers."I believe," Prof Van-Tam told ITV News."And it is perfectly possible that we will have some licensed children's vaccines for Covid by the end of the year. It is perfectly possible, but not assured."That shouldn't put you off, if your doctor agrees with you, that it's the right thing for your son or daughter to be vaccinated because of their vulnerability. But it is an individual, always an individual decision when you're using medicines and vaccines outside of the label.", though there are positive indications from Israel with the Pfizer jab, as well as similarly favourable preliminary findings on the Oxford/AstraZeneca.The University of Oxford said theirs was the first trial in the 6-17 age group. It said other trials had begun but only measuring efficacy in those aged 16 and 17.Rinn Song, paediatrician and clinician-scientist at the Oxford Vaccine Group, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound negative impact on the education, social development and emotional wellbeing of children and adolescents, beyond illness and rare severe disease presentations."It is therefore important to collect data on the safety and the immune response to our coronavirus vaccine in these age groups, so that they could potentially benefit from inclusion in vaccination programmes in the near future."