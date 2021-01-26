NewsReal #34: Covid By Numbers
Mon, 25 Jan 2021 19:00 UTC
Nevertheless, the official position that Covid-19 constitutes a 'significant public health threat' remains unchanged, leading many to doubt what they are being told about the pandemic and opening a vacuum in public information that has been filled with conspiracy theories about deliberate skulduggery.
Using only official British government figures, Joe and Niall analyze the pandemic as it has played out in the UK - which official figures and media reporting suggest was both the 'worst hit' country AND the country where counter-measures were applied most stringently.
Based on published government statistics and peer-reviewed scientific papers on Covid-19, they draw the only logical and reasonable conclusion that can be drawn: governments have long since realized the virus does not constitute a public health threat, but other agendas have since hijacked the global containment effort.
Running Time: 01:05:18
Download: MP3 — 59.8 MB
Reader Comments
I have been unable to discover a list of attendees but we know that Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England since 2017 participated.
In other words, mission accomplished. No info graphic, just have to take his words as a so called expert. all for the public, the real presentation, is behind closed doors, and in this day and age, public entry is denied.
This is about "resetting" our civilization in a very nefarious fashion. Depopulate as much as possible then link the rest of humanity into a digital prison. "The internet of things". Skynet is trying to go live. These elites seek a world run by AI. Guess who loses there? US! Resist the fourth industrial revolution. The Terminator waits in the darkness. Seek the light. Be the light.
The method of depopulation will be this:
Don't believe for a minute that this is about 'health'. It's about death.
@weeman666:
Shamans and science mix about as well as oil and water.
If you try, watch out.
This is for all my friends.
Any and all seekers of truth in our 'already fully-enlightened' age.
WATCH OUT.
ned
Van Ranst gives an amusing address enlivened by many jokes that exploit the ignorance of the public. At around the 2min mark he tells how to avoid the public and media accessing alternative voices. From about the 7min mark he describes how the normal, everyday death total can be falsely portrayed as pandemic deaths.
Please watch and promote this presentation which clearly and graphically demonstrates how the whole thing was orchestrated.