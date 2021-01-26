Global panic over what the Sars-CoV-2 virus might do in terms of killing extraordinarily high numbers of people justified extraordinary 'lockdowns' in spring 2020, but 10 months into 'the new normal' most agree that it is not the 'killer virus' people once feared it was.Nevertheless, the official position that Covid-19 constitutes a 'significant public health threat' remains unchanged, leading many to doubt what they are being told about the pandemic and opening a vacuum in public information that has been filled with conspiracy theories about deliberate skulduggery.Using only official British government figures, Joe and Niall analyze the pandemic as it has played out in the UK - which official figures and media reporting suggest was both the 'worst hit' country AND the country where counter-measures were applied most stringently.Based on published government statistics and peer-reviewed scientific papers on Covid-19, they draw the only logical and reasonable conclusion that can be drawn: governments have long since realized the virus does not constitute a public health threat, but other agendas have since hijacked the global containment effort.01:05:18— 59.8 MB