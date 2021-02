We've discussed vaccines a number of times on this show. We've also discussed the new mRNA vaccines a number of times. Our own strategy has always been to avoid these vaccines as long as it is humanly possible.But what if its not possible? The PowersThatBe™ are making it increasingly difficult to avoid the vaccine and still lead a (relatively) normal life, and they're only getting started with their restrictions. We don't know what's coming, but we may be looking at a future where the shot, at least for some, is unavoidable.Today, regular Objective:Health host Elliot Overton shares with you a protocol against possible vaccination side-effects based on his deep research into the mechanisms behind the shot and what it's doing in our bodies on a micro-biological level. Because the vaccines are so new, this is all theoretical, but it may represent our best defense against side-effects in a situation where the shot cannot be avoided.Join us for this incredibly valuable presentation of information!Link to article: https://www.sott.net/article/446728-COVID-Mass-Vaccination-Experiment-Prepare-For-The-Worst-With-This-Health-Protocol For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth ♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/ ♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth ♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f ♥YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ObjectiveHealth And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:00:47:26— 43.4 MB