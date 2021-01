© AP Photo



In a statement, Pfizer said they are also not concerned by the nursing home deaths.

Health officials in Norway say that 23 people died within days of receiving their first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine."The reports suggest that common adverse reactions to mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients," Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a statement.All 13 deceased nursing home patients were over the age of 80 years old."Doctors must now carefully consider who should be vaccinated," he added. "Those who are very frail and at the very end of life can be vaccinated after an individual assessment."In the United States, healthcare workers in multiple states reported adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but health officials insist the public should not fear.