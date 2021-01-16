covid vaccine shot
A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Englewood Health in Englewood, New Jersey, U.S., Jan. 14, 2021.
Health officials in Norway say that 23 people died within days of receiving their first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

Thirteen of the 23 deaths, all nursing home patients, were a direct result of side effects from the shot, officials say, according to the New York Post.

"The reports suggest that common adverse reactions to mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients," Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a statement.

All 13 deceased nursing home patients were over the age of 80 years old.

In addition to those who died, nine other Norwegians reportedly suffered serious side effects from the vaccine, including allergic reactions, strong discomfort, and severe fever.

More than 30,000 Norwegians have received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since late last month, and health officials say the nursing home deaths should not worry the public.

"We are not alarmed by this," Steinar Madsen, medical director at Norwegian Medicines Agency, said. "It is quite clear that these vaccines have very little risk, with a small exception for the frailest patients."

"Doctors must now carefully consider who should be vaccinated," he added. "Those who are very frail and at the very end of life can be vaccinated after an individual assessment."

In a statement, Pfizer said they are also not concerned by the nursing home deaths.

"Norwegian authorities have prioritized the immunization of residents in nursing homes, most of whom are very elderly with underlying medical conditions and some which are terminally ill," the company said. "[The Norwegian Medicine Agency confirms] the number of incidents so far is not alarming, and in line with expectations."

In the United States, healthcare workers in multiple states reported adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but health officials insist the public should not fear.