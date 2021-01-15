"I wasn't scared, I was excited. I was like, 'I'm going to be one of the first health-care workers in the city to get the vaccine,'" CBC reports.

"I do have a severe allergy to bumblebees, and the nurse went over that with me and even questioned me about it, but ... it seemed like she really didn't know what she was doing"

"The supervisor from the paramedics was there and he just said 'OK, let's give her the EpiPen.'" However, "[w]ithin a minute, I just said, 'Something doesn't feel right in my body,' and I remember just passing out and leaning over to the right."

"There was a moment where, I don't want to say I gave up, but I was just like 'It is what it is.' ... [Days later,] when I was in bed the other night, I was thinking, 'What if I left my two girls without a mother?'"

"When you administer a vaccine to enough people, you're going to get adverse reactions ... there's really two safeguards there."



"One is public communication that says if you have severe allergies, this is not the vaccine for you, not now, not yet. Wait for Moderna, perhaps. So everyone who has allergies should be awake and paying attention to that. Number two is people who are doing screening should also be right on top of that, so it looks like there was a double failure."

"I feel like I've been failed because I don't know how long I'm going to feel this way."

"There's no one here to pay my bills. I'm a single mother of two children."

In addition to concerns about allergies and several other aspects of these new vaccines, the public should be aware that when a patient such as Tilli is injured or

even

killed

by such a shot, vaccine manufacturers

have

no liability