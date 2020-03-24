© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada is spending $192 million on developing and producing vaccines for the new coronavirus.Trudeau added Monday that the government is also providing funding for the University of Saskatchewan to help carry out development and clinical trials."Once there are promising options, Canada needs the capacity to mass-produce treatments as quickly as possible," he said. "That's why we're investing in the National Research Council of Canada's facility in Montreal to prepare for the rollout."Trudeau said these are "critical steps," however vaccines will take time to be available.Other Canadian researchers are also working on vaccinations.The work is backed by $998,840 in funding announced last Thursday from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. It is one of 96 projects funded across the country.