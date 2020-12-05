Britain is the first country in the world to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine designed to inoculate the masses against the Chinese virus.
Comment: The virus is not 'from China': Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
Healthcare staff and care home residents will prioritised when the British government rolls out the Big Pharma vaccine at the expense of the taxpayer but Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has warned pregnant women and women looking to become pregnant within the next few months to avoid getting the jab.
The JCVI said in a government-published report: "There are no data as yet on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy, either from human or animal studies. Given the lack of evidence, JCVI favours a precautionary approach, and does not currently advise COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy.
"Women should be advised not to come forward for vaccination if they may be pregnant or are planning a pregnancy within three months of the first dose.
"Data are anticipated which will inform discussions on vaccination in pregnancy. JCVI will review these as soon as they become available."
The committee also advised "that only those children at very high risk of exposure and serious outcomes, such as older children with severe neuro-disabilities that require residential care, should be offered vaccination" because "there are very limited data on vaccination in adolescents, with no data on vaccination in younger children, at this time."
"As trials in children and pregnant women are completed, we will also gain a better understanding of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines in these persons."
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the Pfizer vaccine would be administered in two doses, 21 days apart, with immunity after a week of the second dose.
Comment: Due to a lack of adequate trials, insufficient data and, in some cases, experimental and unproven 'technology', there are a great many concerns about the vaccines being concocted in the West, particularly those that have been rammed through the normal safe guards with 'emergency authorization':