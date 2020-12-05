A UK government advisory body has warned pregnant women to refrain from taking the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, which is set to be rolled out in the country later this month.Britain is the first country in the world to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine designed to inoculate the masses against the Chinese virus.Healthcare staff and care home residents will prioritised when the British government rolls out the Big Pharma vaccine at the expense of the taxpayer but Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)The JCVI said in a government-published report:, either from human or animal studies. Given the lack of evidence, JCVI favours a precautionary approach, and does not currently advise COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy."Women should be advised not to come forward for vaccination if they may be pregnant"Data are anticipated which will inform discussions on vaccination in pregnancy. JCVI will review these as soon as they become available."The committee also advised "that only those children at very high risk of exposure and serious outcomes, such as older children with severe neuro-disabilities that require residential care, should be offered vaccination" because"As trials in children and pregnant women are completed, we will also gain a better understanding of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines in these persons."The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the Pfizer vaccine would be administered in two doses, 21 days apart, with immunity after a week of the second dose.