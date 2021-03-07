© PfizeriStock

They claim that Pfizer's shot causes "mortality hundreds of times greater in young people compared to mortality from coronavirus without the vaccine, and dozens of times more in the elderly

There is a mismatch between the data published by the authorities and the reality on the ground.

They have three sources of information, besides the emails and adverse event reports they receive through the Internet. These three sources are Israeli news site Ynet, the Israeli Health Ministry database, and the U.S. federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

In January 2021, there were 3,000 records of vaccine adverse events, including 2,900 for mRNA vaccines.

Compared to other years, mortality is 40 times higher.

On February 11, a Ynet article presented data related to vaccination. The authors of the Nakim article claim to have debunked this analysis based on data published by Ynet itself: "We took the data by looking at mortality during the vaccination period, which spans 5 weeks. By analyzing these data, we arrived at startling figures that attribute significant mortality to the vaccine."

The authors say "vaccinations have caused more deaths than the coronavirus would have caused during the same period."

Haim Yativ and Dr. Seligmann declare that for them, "this is a new Holocaust," in face of Israeli authority pressure to vaccinate citizens.

A front-page article appeared in the FranceSoir newspaper about findings on the Nakim website regarding what some experts are calling "the high mortality caused by the vaccine."The paper interviews Aix-Marseille University Faculty of Medicine Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Unit's, when the documented mortality from coronavirus is in the vicinity of the vaccine dose, thus adding greater mortality from heart attack, stroke, etc."Dr Hervé Seligmann works at the Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Research Unit, Faculty of Medicine, Aix-Marseille University, Marseille, France. He is of Israeli-Luxembourg nationality. He has a B. Sc. In Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, andFranceSoir writes that they follow publications, data analyzes, and feedback from various countries on vaccination, and have therefore taken an interest in the Nakim article, asking to interview them in order to understand their analysis and its limitations.The authors of the article declare they have no conflicts or interests other than having children in Israel.After a presentation, the authors discussed their data analysis, the validations carried out, limitations, and above all, their conclusions that they compare with data received via a Health Ministry Freedom of Information Act request.Their findings are:They also invite specialists to complete their analyses, and intend to pursue legal follow-up to their discovery.on a FranceSoir query regarding the findings.The authors also deplored "the fact of not being able to communicate on this vital information" to their fellow citizens.On their site, Nakim writes: "On February 11, 2021, Ynet (the most known Israeli News website) published a confused and confusing article entitled 'Vaccination efficiency data in Israel, and its rapid effects on the young'."Our reanalyses of these data explain why. From mid-December to mid-February (two months), 2,337 among all Israeli 5,351 official COVID-deaths occurred. Our analyses indicate, as compared to the unvaccinated and those after completing the vaccination process. Presumably,"The Ynet article is organized in an exciting way and uses data provided in an erroneous way by the Ministry of Health. It is unclear whether this was intentional to prove the vaccine's efficiency or if this was done erroneously because the provided data were misunderstood."The data in the table, rather than indicating the vaccine efficacy, indicate the vaccine's adverse effects," the authors conclude.Sources:http://www.nakim.org/israel-forums/viewtopic.php?t=270812https://www.francesoir.fr/videos-debriefings/vaccination-en-israel-des-chiffres-de-mortalite-qui-interpellent-video