Pursuant to an agreement based on a FOIA lawsuit, the FDA has agreed to release 500 pages of vaccine data documents per month. There is a total of 329,000 pages of documents containing the information the agency relied upon to approve the shots, but they have asked a court to give them 55 years to release them. Last week, the FDA released the first five documents to a group of scientists suing for the information, and one of them reveals Pfizer's data on adverse events through Feb. 28. The 38-page document details the cumulative post-authorization safety data reported to Pfizer's system during the early days of the mass vaccination campaign.
In total, Pfizer discloses the existence of 42,086 adverse event case reports containing 158,893 total events, including 1,227 deaths. 25,957 of the events were classified as "Nervous system disorders." So for those who think that somehow VAERS is not accurate or is overreporting deaths, these are numbers straight from the horse's mouth just through February. Remember, it is extremely hard to trace many serious events back to the vaccine, including death, especially if there is a few weeks' lag time, and most especially with people already in advanced age. So these are just the ones that were "submitted voluntarily, and the magnitude of underreporting is unknown."
Full stop right there. Under any other circumstance, such a vaccine would have been removed from the market right away, certainly not fully endorsed, marketed, funded, and mandated by government. It was so bad that Pfizer reveals, "Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritized the processing of serious cases" and also had to hire more full-time employees to handle the reporting. How was it ethical for the FDA to withhold this information from the public, and how can it ever be ethical to mandate such a shot, even if one believes that, in general, a government could wield such authority? This is especially true now that we know its efficacy is minimal at best and downright enhances the virus at worst.
Imagine if there were a third-party audit of vaccine adverse events by someone other than the manufacturer. Let's not forget that according to the lawyer for the de Garay family, whose 12-year-old daughter suffered a debilitating injury from the shot during the actual clinical trial, Pfizer and the feds tried to do everything possible to deny that the vaccine caused the injury. This is for someone in the supposedly carefully monitored trial and this is for a 12-year-old. You can imagine how many seniors got the shots and were injured or died, yet the families never reported it because they chalked it up to end-of-life health decline or morbidity.
The time has come for Republican governors to stop denying the problems with these shots and pick up the slack of regulatory oversight where the feds have engaged in criminal negligence. It is impossible to deny the safety signals and refrain from taking investigative and regulatory actions to provide state residents with informed consent. The safety signals for blood disorders and cardiac issues alone are enormous. Consider the fact that researchers from the University of Hong Kong bluntly concluded, "There is a significant increase in the risk of acute myocarditis/pericarditis following Comirnaty vaccination among Chinese male adolescents, especially after the second dose." Now remember that this is the only shot even approved for teenagers, while Moderna, which has a stronger dose, is banned in many European and Asian countries for those under 30.
At some point the concerning safety signals have to matter. One of the most troubling signals is the inordinate number of professional athletes around the world collapsing suddenly shortly after having gotten the shots. Israeli researchers found a list of 183 professional athletes or coaches who died suddenly this year, well beyond the normal baseline over the past 20 years. Most were very young, and 80 of them collapsed on the field. Most of the reported causes were heart-related, including myocarditis, pericarditis, heart attacks, or cardiac arrest, as well as blood clotting.
Again, if we are seeing this magnitude of disturbing safety signals and this degree of short-term deaths and injuries, what does that portend for long-term safety for millions of people? It's one thing to not study long-term effects of a vaccine because of the imminence of a pandemic, and then we see no short-term safety problems. But now that we are experiencing an unprecedented number of short-term injuries, how can we assume this is safe long-term?
Republican leaders are happy that the courts are enjoining Biden's federal mandate. This way they can wash their hands of having to fight against it politically in a way that will actually endure. The reality is that most large corporations will still impose the mandates because the government has removed the ultimate market-based check and balance against dangerous products by exempting the manufacturers from any liability, including for willful misconduct. This is why every Republican governor and legislature has an obligation to impose workplace injury liability on any employer that mandates the shots. They can't have it both ways. If it's truly safe and effective, they should have no problem applying the same standard of workplace injury liability we apply to all other workplace requirements imposed by employers.
When state legislatures convene in January, they have an obligation to pick up the slack on oversight of these shots. If they fail to do so, our Constitution will be replaced with the balance sheets of Pfizer.
