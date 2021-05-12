© Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

"Studies on animals showed this — in experiments on monkeys, rabbits and mice. The problem became an obstacle for research and development of gene therapy," Amdam writes.

"The syndrome of low platelets and clotting was well known within the disciplines that used adenoviral vectors at that time," Amdam writes.

Adenovirus caused low levels of platelets in mice

"However, it is important to note that these replication deficient viruses can still elicit innate immune responses which can affect platelets and coagulation," Othman says.

Related to protein important for clotting

The adenovirus was shown to activate the platelets in the mice. Activated platelets trigger coagulation and so must be removed from circulation — hence the number of platelets is reduced.

So what does this tell us?

"It tells us that thrombocytopenia may be adenovirus induced, and that activation of coagulation and thrombosis may also be adenovirus induced," Othman says.



"I won't be surprised if later on, experiments prove that this rare side effect is due to the adenovirus itself. In any case it could be a factor, and it's worth studying," she says.

Didn't immediately make the connection

"They are going to say doesn't that mean it's dangerous, and why didn't people stop it," she says.



"According to current reports, so far this remains rare. I still believe the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks as things stand," she says.

By no means a certain connection

"The dose is different than the one we used. The route of administration different. The species is different — mice are not men. And the adenoviruses are different — AstraZeneca uses a different serotype than Johnson & Johnson," Othman says.

"But it is possible that thrombocytopenia, the low levels of platelets described in VITT associated with these two types of vaccines is adenovirus induced," she says.



"This side effect may be a surprise to some people, but for others, we knew about this and we saw it 14 years ago," Othman says.

Thinks none of the animal studies give reason to doubt

"We still don't know exactly what the connection is between the rare blood clot condition and the vaccine. There is still a lot of uncertainty," says Tor Kristian Andersen

"At the same time, the doctors at Oslo University Hospital who published their findings on these side effects have concluded that it's most likely a vaccine induced disturbance in the platelets which is similar to a condition we know from a rare and adverse response to the blood thinner heparin. It's difficult to compare this to the results from the animal studies on gene therapy with adenoviral vectors," he says.

"That you get an adverse response when something is given intravenously is not comparable to injecting a vaccine," he says.



"All the safety studies leading up to the mass vaccination suggests that the vaccine is safe, so the side effect is extremely rare."

"But none of those animal studies give reason to doubt that it was a good idea to use an adenoviral vector as a vaccine," he stresses.



"It's not like the researchers should have looked more closely at this or that they should have held back the vaccine development," Andersen says to sciencenorway.no.

Health authorities were aware of the animal studies

But the studies weren't part of the agency's assessment of the AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines, according to Svein Rune Andersen. Andersen is the Scientific Director for vaccines at the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

"All animal data for AstraZeneca and the Johnson-vaccines have been thoroughly examined. They haven't given reason to suspect that the vaccines cause an unwanted effect in people," writes Andersen in an email to forskning.no.

AstraZeneca says they've upheld the highest standards of safety and ethics

"Further studies need to be undertaken to further inform the understanding of any potential relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and very rare blood clotting events that occur together with low platelet counts," writes Mathias Holm Pedersen, Communications Director for the Nordics at AstraZeneca, in an email to ScienceNorway.

"We are also working to examine healthcare databases where these types of events have previously been comprehensively recorded to understand whether the frequency of events is greater than would normally be observed in the general population. This work is ongoing," writes Pedersen.

"An independent DSMB safety monitoring committee oversees the studies to ensure safety and quality. Data from the clinical trials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine conducted globally in over 60,000 participants did not reveal any safety issues of concern," writes Pedersen. A DSMB is a data and safety monitoring board.

Thorough studies as we go along

"We have to be patient and diligent in finding the answers, and not jump to conclusions. Efforts need to be combined, and we have to continue to look into all possibilities," says professor Maha Othman at Queen's University.

"We need to study blood from VITT patients for antibody profile, platelet activation markers, inflammatory markers and so on," she says.



What we know so far is that researchers have found elevated levels of antibodies to platelet factor 4 — but we don't know why.



We also know that it occurs mostly in young people, which makes sense as immune response is stronger in younger age groups. And it seems to occur mostly in women — who are known to have stronger immune responses than men.



"So it's an immune response. But why? Is it induced by the adenovirus? The fact that it is mostly young females supports this theory," Othman says.