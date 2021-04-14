Francisco Cosme, 52, was ecstatic when he booked an appointment for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6.
After Cosme was vaccinated, he continued to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines but he became "very confused and began doing things that were not normal," his daughter, Michelle Torres, told The Post.
"April 1 was the very first day he started to have symptoms," Torres said. "He had a cough, fever, chills, everything."The 31-year-old drove her father to a clinic where he tested positive for COVID-19 and he was instructed to quarantine for 10 days.
Last week, his condition worsened and Torres noticed he had trouble breathing and called 911 during a visit to his home in Edison, New Jersey.
After giving Cosme oxygen, the ambulance crew rushed him to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where he is in critical condition and is also being treated for pneumonia.
"I'm trying to hold it together, every day you don't know what is happening," said a tearful Torres.Torres told The Post her mother, husband and children ended up testing positive for COVID and are in quarantine until next Sunday.
"The doctor said they did all they can do it and it's up to him to fight and up to God."
"We survived the whole year without it [vaccine] doing all the things we are supposed to so do — social distancing, washing hands and masking up," she explained.The Post also reported that a Brooklyn woman who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 10 contracted COVID-19.
"It's crazy and we need answers," Torres concluded.
