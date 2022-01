Background

Dismissal From The Media

Constructed Controversy

"We don't have any risk information to suggest that people or business owners need to barricade themselves into their homes or businesses or that they need to close,"

Politicians React

© Facebook



that supposedly champions unions and workers' rights

Conclusion

The world is watching Canada right now. A movement is taking place, which may not only affect the current lockdown measures but our supply of food and goods. Thousands of Canadian Truckers are driving to Ottawa, the Capital of Canada. Their goal is to protest a new policy mandating all Truckers must be vaccinated.The Federal Government of Canada enacted a controversial policy , mandating all that cross-border truckers be vaccinated. The policy took effect on January 15, 2022, and sparked a movement of Truckers across the country, who are now driving to Ottawa.The "Freedom Convoy" is traveling to Ottawa to protest the vaccine mandate. The sentiment among many of these Truckers is that it is unfair to enact such a mandate when their job is largely isolated.Like unvaccinated healthcare workers, unvaccinated Truckers feel slighted by the fact that they were "heroes" last year but lepers in 2022. Their sentiment goes hand-in-hand with a growing number of Canadians who view Omicron as mild.Furthermore, a majority of Canadians do not believe Truckers should be mandated to take the vaccine. A national survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion foundTake this news alongside the fact that many European countries are lifting virtually all restrictions and you have a situation that isn't so black and white. This convoy may be a bellwether for the current Canadian population.However, some argue that the Truckers convoy does not represent Canadians or even the trucking industry. The Canadian Truckers Alliance has denounced the convoy, although it is worth noting its President donated to the Liberal Party in 2018. The National Post interviewed several Truckers who outlined their goals. "This is not about the vaccine, by the way. There's nobody in here that'll tell you it's about vaccines on this entire convoy. We've got double jabbed, we've got single jabbed, we've got no jabbed, we've got the boosted," said James Bauder, founder of the Canada Unity Foundation, one of the groups that are organizing the "Freedom Convoy 2022."Jason LaFlace is one of the convoy organizers who noted the schedule to The National Post. "The first day is going to be the 29th. We're just going to go on a roll. And that will be the starting point, to get ourselves set up. On the 31st, the Monday, that's the first day of business for Ottawa and for us, us freedom fighters, and Canadians all across the country. And we're expecting a huge amount."The circumstances of the convoy were initially confusing because legacy media outlets reported that Truckers were protesting "poor road conditions" in British Columbia. This is somewhat true. On the same day the Freedom convoy set off for Ottawa, a smaller group of Truckers protested in Vancouver over poor road conditions.The confusion among the public was less around the two events and more around the fact that the media was almost only reporting on road conditions protest.The denial of the convoy extends beyond the convoy itself. Liberals have been aggressively dismissing the genuine problem of empty shelves. One Liberal MP said that Conservatives were "fear-mongering for political gain." Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull continued, "I visited four different local grocery stores in my community, and I couldn't find any empty shelves," emphasized Turnbull. "I took many more pics."Just today, Comedian and Podcaster Russel Brand released a video on the convoy, specifically inquiring as to why the media is ignoring the movement. "Truckers, who were regarded as heroes when they were delivering vital goods and working during the lockdown, are now villains as they protest vaccine mandates. So why is no one in the mainstream media talking about it?" asked Brand in his video. Despite long-standing Canadian insecurity of being associated with America, legacy media outlets likened the convoy to the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6th, 2021.Global News first reported this alleged controversy. According to the piece by Alex Boutilier and Rachel Gilmore, far-right extremists hope to turn the protest into Canada's "January 6th.""I want to see one of those truckers ... None of our guys (involved), obviously. But I'd like to see our own January 6th event. ... See some of those truckers plough right through that 16-foot wall," one trucker allegedly said over a Walkie-Talkie.Furthermore, Global has spoken with Stephanie Carvin, a former CSIS analyst who says it is unlikely the convoy will be anything near Washington's January 6th riot. This is Carvin's position despite what random radical YouTube comments say.The National Post also spoke to the Chief of Police in Ottawa, who said they weren't worried.said Chief Peter Sloly.Following the publication of Global News' piece, other legacy outlets began reporting the same story. The convoy ceased to be ignored and was labelled an extremist movement. #FluTrucksKlan As a result, the authors of the original Global piece faced a backlash of hate and harassment, which is absolutely unacceptable and a darker side of some populist movements.Global News may be making a mountain of a molehill in their piece, but that remains to be seen on Saturday.To this end, the convoy has elicited intrigue from some political leaders and less so from others. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lambasted the convoy, calling them a "small fringe minority of people." Trudeau continued saying they have "unacceptable views" and "do not represent the views of Canadians."Most Conservative Party MP's have warmly welcomed the convoy, such as the former leader Andrew Scheer. "Thank you Truckers! Trudeau is attacking personal liberty and threatening everyone's ability to get groceries because of his overreach on vaccine mandates," Scheer said . "He is the biggest threat to freedom in Canada."In a tweet, Pierre Polievre also vocally supports the convoy and points out Trudeau's hypocrisy.Furthermore, Poilievre rejected the narrative that the convoy contains extremist components."I think is interesting is that when there's a left-wing protest on Parliament Hill, we don't see the liberal media going through every single name of the people who attends to try and find one person that they can disparage the whole group with," Poilievre told the media Thursday."So I think that it is possible to hold individually responsible anyone who says or does anything unacceptable while showing support for the hard-working, law-abiding, peace-loving truckers who are fighting for their freedom and their livelihoods, and on whom we have depended for our very existence over the last two years."In contrast to his caucus, when Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was asked whether he supports the convoy, he dodged the question four times. Following this incident, O'Toole published an Op-Ed in the Toronto Sun, titled "It's time for solutions, and it's time for Canadians to come together." This was not particularly well received "Truckers are our neighbours, our family, and most importantly, they are our fellow Canadians," O'Toole says in the Op-Ed and offers a vague stance on the vaccine mandate. "Now a new federal government policy threatens the jobs and livelihoods of some of the same truckers who we were thanking a year ago."Joe Rogan, who has the biggest show in human history, also spoke out, saying Canada is in " revolt ."Beyond the attention of prominent figures, the Canadian trucker convoy has been legitimized by the thousands of Canadians across the country who have waved flags over highways and shown gratitude to those who put food on our tables.Were we living in a less politically divisive time, the Canadian trucker convoy would likely be added as a notable chapter in Canadian social studies textbooks. Instead, it would seem that Canada's elite will continue scoffing at the working class while never having to encounter the gut-wrenching anxiety of an empty grocery shelf.Time will tell whether the Canadian trucker convoy is, as Trudeau puts it, "a fringe minority" or the canary in the coal mine for the end of the lockdowns and the restoration of individual freedoms.