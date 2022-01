© Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images



Kentucky senator said he's embarking on an exodus from Big Tech.Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., penned an op-ed Monday announcing he's embarking on an exodus from Big Tech, starting with YouTube, over what he describes as rampant censorship and an "almost religious adherence to the edicts of government bureaucrats."Paul complained that whenever he posts content that challenges the current White House narrative concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, no matter how well sourced and researched, YouTube deletes the videos. He saw his account suspended for a week in August for violating the site's COVID-19 misinformation policy over a video claiming surgical masks and cloth masks don't protect against the coronavirus.Paul said he may still post a video or two in the future only to decry YouTube's censorship and promote its competing platforms, but that his plan is to eventually quit Big Tech altogether and take his business elsewhere, and he encouraged others to do the same. He also said he created a libertarian news aggregator site called libertytree.com "About half of the public leans right," he wrote. "If we all took our messaging to outlets of free exchange, we could cripple Big Tech in a heartbeat. So, today I take my first step toward denying my content to Big Tech. Hopefully, other liberty lovers will follow."