Paul told Fox News:
"Moms at school boards are being told that they're criminals, potential domestic terrorists, for the crime of dissent, and I think criminalizing dissent is something that we should all be appalled with,"Garland claimed that there has been a "disturbing trend" of teachers being threatened or harassed. PJ Media's Megan Fox looked into these allegations and concluded they're mostly bunk.
When asked what he would tell Americans concerned that they'll end up on some government list if they "say the wrong thing" at their local school board meeting, Paul didn't mince words:
"I would say be afraid. Be afraid of your government. That's a sad thing from someone in the government to say, but the thing is, is those lists already exist.Paul, before citing the abuse of FISA warrants to illegally spy on the Trump campaign as an example, continued:
"I think the problem is, it's become so normalized to use government to search out and seek out your opponents."
"If you go to a school board meeting and you're disruptive and you don't obey the rules of the school board meeting, then there will be local punishment. But that has nothing to do with the federal law, it has nothing to do with the Department of Justice. What Merrick Garland did is, he's attempting to stifle dissent, and he's attempting to say, 'Beware, or Big Brother's coming after you if you speak out against my policies or against the Biden policies.'"
