Fauci declared that Americans have a "misplaced perception" about individual rightsFauci stated earlier this week that Americans have a "misplaced perception" about individual rights as regards "societal safety".Paul urged that it is "alarming" to see such "casual disdain" for individual freedom, as well as science, calling Fauci an "authoritarian that doesn't obey the science."Paul added."This is a recipe for totalitarianism. It's a recipe for something we don't want in our country," the Senator further warned.Watch: