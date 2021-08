© Greg Nash/AP



"They are now banning all my speech, including speech that is given on the Senate floor, which is protected constitutional," the Kentucky Republican senator told reporters on Tuesday. "YouTube now thinks they are smart enough and godly enough that they can oversee speech, even constitutionally protected speech."

"Saying cloth masks work, when they don't, actually risks lives, as someone may choose to care for a loved one with COVID while only wearing a cloth mask. This is not only bad advice but also potentially deadly misinformation," Paul said in the video.

"It is really anti-free speech, anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth," Paul said. "YouTube and Google, though, have become an entity so huge that they think they are the arbitrator of truth."

Paul discussed his suspicions about the origins of the coronavirus, his feud with Anthony Fauci over what funding for research in China's Wuhan lab came from the United States, andPaul, an eye doctor, then recorded, and on Aug. 3 uploaded, a second video chastising YouTube for taking down the video and promoted one of its competitors, Rumble. He defended his comments on masks.YouTube responded by taking down that video as well, saying that it violated YouTube's community guidelines. On Tuesday, Paul's office said that the company imposed a seven-day ban from posting more videos.YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.This is not the first time Paul has faced censorship from YouTube. In 2019, the company took down a video that the senator uploaded in which he mentioned on the Senate floor the name of the alleged whistleblower, whose concern about former President Donald Trump's call with the Ukrainian president led to his first impeachment.He advocated for using alternatives to YouTube, such as Rumble. "My hope is that maybe through competition, we'll prove them to be wrong in their ways," Paul said.